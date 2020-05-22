Identical triplets inducted into National Honor Society at Helena High

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The National Honor Society at Helena High School had an incredibly rare induction this spring when three identical triplets joined its ranks.

Emily, Maddie and Sarah Hagengruber each maintained a 3.5 GPA and completed enough honors and AP classes to quality for the distinction.

"All three making it in is really unreal," said John Hagengruber, their father. "They've had a lot of good and different school experiences in their life."

Though the triplets are similar in many ways, each had her own motivations for pursuing the National Honor Society distinction.

For Emily, it was good motivation to keep her GPA high, and it will look good when the soon-to-be senior seeks out colleges at the end of the next school year. Maddie said she had a lot of friends entering or already in NHS. Sarah said she was encouraged by her memories of their brother Adam being inducted into NHS.

John noted that his children have excelled more than he did in school.