Idaho man killed in tanker crash near Basin identified

An Idaho man died after the tanker truck he was driving crashed and exploded on Interstate 15 between Helena and Butte on Tuesday evening.

The driver of the vehicle was 34-year-old Spencer William Roddick of Rexburg, Idaho, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Craig Doolittle. Roddick was pronounced dead at the scene and his family has been notified.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. about 40 miles south of Helena in Jefferson County near Basin, according to a Montana Highway Patrol incident report.

Roddick was driving south on I-15, MHP reported. The road was wet and the vehicle was traveling too fast for the conditions around a corner when it overturned, causing the tanker to leak and catch fire.

Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved.

According to Jefferson County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Doug Dodge, the truck was carrying fuel, but at this time DES hasn't determined whether this was gas, diesel or ethanol. Dodge, who was present at the scene, said a cleanup effort began Wednesday to remediate what is left on the scene.