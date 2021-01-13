Idaho man killed in tanker crash and explosion near Basin

An Idaho man died after the tanker truck he was driving crashed and exploded on Interstate 15 between Helena and Butte Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. about 40 miles south of Helena in Jefferson County near Basin, according to a Montana Highway Patrol incident report.

The 34-year-old driver from Rexburg, Idaho was driving south on I-15, MHP reported. The road was wet and the vehicle was traveling too fast for the conditions around a corner when it overturned, causing the tanker to leak and catch fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved.

This was the ninth fatal crash in Montana so far this year.

