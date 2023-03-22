A well-known central Montana landmark has changed hands.

Eddies Corner, the restaurant/bar/convenience store started by Eddie McConnell in the late 1940s, has been owned by the Bauman family since 1951.

Now, after 72 years, the the business about 20 miles west of Lewistown at the junction of U.S. highways 87 and 191 has a new owner. Lucky Singh, a Utah-based businessman, officially took over March 15.

Former owner Joe Bauman is ready for a well-earned retirement, although it hasn’t exactly started yet. There is a lot to do to transfer a business. Even just figuring out when to close out the former owner’s participation can be fuzzy.

“We were going to close at 9 p.m. on Tuesday night and run all the final reports,” Bauman told the Lewistown News-Argus. “We had everything closed down, except the doors weren’t locked yet, when truck driver Evan Derks from Hobson showed up looking for fuel. I told him, ‘We’re not going to refuse you, I’ll just open back up,’ and that’s what I did. Evan was my final customer.”

Decades of dedication

Bauman, who has been working at Eddies Corner since his teenage years, said it’s difficult to cut his ties to the business, especially the employees and the customers who have been a part of his life since 1977.

“I’ve worn a lot of hats out there. My mother was my mentor and she taught me how to run a business,” Bauman said. “I went to college in Bozeman for a business degree, but two years in I realized they were teaching me how to run General Motors when all I wanted to do was run Eddies Corner. So I came back and got the education I needed just being at work there every day.”

Bauman admits he isn’t the best at delegating authority. Over the years he’s rarely stepped away from the business for very many days at a time.

“If my wife and I would take a weekend off, people would ask me, ‘How was your vacation,’” he said. “For other people it’s a weekend; for us it was a vacation.”

His dedication to the job makes his pending retirement both exciting and a bit unsettling.

“I’ve been at the office every day since we closed the deal on Wednesday,” Bauman said. “I still have things I want to tie up. This week on Thursday might be my first actual day of retirement, if I don’t get called for jury duty. If it works, my wife and I plan to go snowshoeing.”

That’s the kind of low-key retirement planning Bauman feels at home with.

“Central Montana is where our roots are,” he said. “We aren’t planning to become snowbirds or anything.”

However, he and his wife Laurie may get a bit more use from the fifth-wheel RV they purchased last year. In May the couple have tickets to a Kenny Chesney concert in South Dakota.

“That will be our first big adventure and the first time I can look forward, out my windshield, not behind me in the rear view mirror,” he said.

Community send off

The Bauman’s twin daughters traveled from Bozeman on March 17 to help with the final business inventory. The family planned a dinner out on Saturday night, after inventorying wrapped up. But en route to the “restaurant,” his daughters told Joe they needed a quick pit stop at Eddies Corner.

“They said the bar door wasn’t locked, so I went in to see why it wasn’t, and the place was packed with 30 or 40 people, family and friends. It was a surprise retirement party and they pulled it off. I had no idea,” Bauman said. “They asked me to say a few words. I was a wreck, so emotional, but I managed to tell them the secret to my success is that I married well. That’s the truth. Laurie is my rock.”

Bauman said by marrying Laurie, who worked at the cafe while in high school, he violated one of his mother’s tenets: Don’t fraternize with co-workers.

“I broke that rule and it’s been the best thing I did,” Bauman said.

However, other lessons he learned from his mother have helped guide Bauman’s approach to running a business for all these decades.

“She always said it was important to give back to the community that supports you, and I’ve tried to do that. I’ve served on many boards, including the Port Authority board and the Moore Rural Fire District board. I’m still serving on the Moore Cemetery board. It may sound odd, but that cemetery is my happy place. I love to go work out there. We’ve planted a shelter belt of trees, graveled interior roads and put in a new rear border fence. Now we’re working on the entrance and front fence.”

Bauman said he plans to stay on the cemetery board as long as people want him there.

He and Laurie will do some traveling, mostly to see family. While a few of those trips might be long ones, visiting their granddaughter in Bozeman won’t take much time.

“I expect we’ll be down there a lot,” Bauman said.

Meanwhile, he will spend a couple more days tying up loose ends at Eddies Corner before finally learning what retirement is all about.

“I’ll probably start playing pickle ball. Isn’t that what old retired people do,” he said with a smile.