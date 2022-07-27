Ice cream event at Dairy Queen a cool way to help Shodair

Dairy Queen’s annual Miracle Treat Day is Thursday, and a portion of the sale of every Blizzard sold at participating Dairy Queens in Montana will be donated to help children served at Shodair Children’s Hospital.

Eric Bass, owner of both Dairy Queens in Helena, said he is excited to participate in this fundraising effort for the first time. The Helena native recently purchased the restaurants with his father-in-law John McLaughlin.

“What better cause in today’s challenging world than to help children in need of emotional support from economically challenged families,” he said in a news release.

The Dairy Queens in Helena are at 2850 N. Montana Ave. and 1700 Prospect Ave.

CEO Craig Aasved said Shodair is fortunate to have partners like Dairy Queen because they play a critical role in helping the hospital meet its mission: To heal, help and inspire hope.

This year, patients at Shodair are all receiving a special treat paid for by the employee giving fund at Shodair and delivered by Dakotah Hurley, former patient at Shodair and this year’s Children’s Miracle Network Champion for Montana.

Shodair executives accompanied by Hurley are visiting Dairy Queens in Helena and Great Falls on Thursday to offer a special thank you for supporting children and families served at Shodair.

Last year Shodair served patients from 52 of Montana’s 56 counties. There were more than 17,000 appointments with the teams from Shodair’s medical genetics and psychiatric service lines.

Shodair is a 126-year-old nonprofit organization certified in trauma-informed care. It’s the only facility in the state with both inpatient acute and inpatient residential under one roof with 99% of patients being from the Treasure State.

Shodair is the state’s only Children’s Miracle Network Hospital, so every penny raised through CMN events directly benefits Montana’s children served through Shodair. Nearly three-quarters of patients are on Medicaid, and it is events like Miracle Treat Day that cover those costs.

For more details about Shodair, visit Shodair.org.