Rachel Conn was no stranger to The Montana Club when she took a job there in December.

The owner of the former Saigon Alley moved to Helena 17 years ago and had eaten there when it was still a private club.

And now she is among a cadre of folks who are trying to turn the hard-luck historic downtown landmark around and once again make it a hotspot.

Conn is now the general manager and head chef. She said she was hired in December 2022 as the general manager. The chef at the time was on a short-term contract and left.

Conn gave up her restaurant Saigon Alley in October 2022, ending a more than five-year run that began in the back of a food truck. The eatery was known for its southeast Asian cuisine and specialized in gluten free and vegetarian menu items, an uncommon sight in Montana.

She said Thursday that she decided to come to the Montana Club because she wanted to keep working in the industry, but not work so much.

“But I am one of these people that when I have a project I go all in,” Conn said.

She said she has always loved The Montana Club and started coming when it was still a members-only club. She said her partner at the time would play music there and she always thought it was so authentically charming that something needed to happen to revive the club.

She said she loves it is now a place that is open to the public.

“I’m excited how we can make this our own,” she said. “It has always belonged to Helena but now it belongs to everyone in Helena.”

“We can bring more energy and we can bring more people,” Conn said, adding she would hate to see the building converted into condominiums.

Charles Robison, board president of the Original Montana Club Cooperative Association, which is part owner of the club, noted recently they had been sued by the Montana City Club Building Condominium Owners Association, who are the other owners. He said they were sued for $580,000 in unpaid assessments and interest.

The club’s Rathskeller, a bar and entertainment venue in the basement, has been put up for sale, believing it could produce $650,000 and allow the club to keep its sixth floor dining room and kitchen open.

Robison said he was happy to have Conn on board.

“I’m so excited,” he said. “She has great food. She is really a talented leader and manager and inspiring to the staff.”

“Everybody loves Rachel’s food, whether it’s a sit-down meal or eating in the bar or lounge or large group buffets,” Robison said.

He said they had 100 people at a recent dinner and everyone raved about the food.

“You don’t see that at most places, where everybody loves their food,” Robison said.

Conn said she is from Fairbanks, Alaska, where much of the architecture is from 1970s onward.

She said she has stayed in Helena for 17 years is because Montana has all this wilderness and nature, but there also a sense of stewardship and the architecture is part of that.

“To have a building that has its original integrity is special,” Conn said. “It needs to be preserved and not turned into condos.”

Some of the club’s old menus are “super fun to look at” and how they catered to the wealthy.

Some of the items offered included lobster tail and other foods that were here because the members could afford it.

She said there are things in the works to bring into the club.

Conn said the menu now offers more options while remaining a fine-dining establishment. There are appetizers and meals with every-day choices. She said two menus have been created, one for the fine dining and the other for the club’s’ lounge.

Conn said the wanted to bring in people not just once a year. They are working on improving the wine list. The club has started hosting some wine nights and a happy hour on Tuesdays.

And they are planning special events, including a murder mystery night.

She said they have started having some brunches and plan on a regular brunch throughout the summer.

And she hopes to start up a lunch service sometime.

Robison said it is hoped that the club will become a coveted venue for for more weddings and large events.

Conn said there is a reason it is called the Montana Club, adding she would like to bring in locally grown meats, local beer and other items.

She’d like to make it a more Montana-centric menu.

The Montana Club was founded in 1885 as local business people did not want outsiders to think of Helena as a mining camp. A seven-story building was built in 1893 at 24 W. 6th Ave. Members of the once-private club have included copper kings, millionaires and politicians who hosted such notables as Theodore Roosevelt and Mark Twain.

Conn said the plans for the club and dining service are somewhat fluid.

“We are trying to build slowly and take a little bit at a time,” she said, adding they want to gain momentum. She said it could take two years to really turn the club around.

“We’re trying to bring back consistency here and we want to build on that consistency and have great repeat experiences with customers,” she sad.

Conn said she is enjoying the pace so far and said she has a great staff.

She said the meals are served on the second floor dining room and there are some private dining rooms on the third floor.

Second floor and some private dining rooms on third floor. She said there is a full kitchen on the sixth floor where much of the food preparation takes place.

Conn said she is looking forward to the June 3 gala.

She the public has been welcoming of the changes, for the most part.

“I’m very optimistic and I want feedback from the community,” she said.

Tickets are $150 for the June 3 fundraising gala plus two drinks, which starts at 5:30 p.m. Or $50 for the Rathskeller after-party which starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at MontanaClub.coop. To view The Montana Club menu, go to: https://montanaclub.coop/dinner-menu-1