'I celebrate them': Helena community joins in observing Jewish holiday

Bobby Lavinder sat in a chair Sunday off to the side of a table where people were playing dreidel, and she was grinning ear to ear.

Years earlier, Lavinder, who is now 83, volunteered for the Catholic church in the very same building.

But on this Sunday evening, Lavinder returned to 515 N. Ewing St. to be among about 150 people celebrating the first menorah lighting and Hanukkah celebration in Temple Emanu-el since 1934, put on by the Montana Jewish Project.

“I celebrate them,” she said.

The event included the lighting of the Hanukkah candles, and treated guests to a large selection of food, including latkes. And the upstairs board room, where the candles were lit, was pretty much elbow to elbow.

“This is amazing,” said Julie Bir, a Montana Jewish Project board member, who helped host the menorah lighting and Hanukkah celebration. “This is incredible support from the community. I am touched and honored people are here.”

Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, is an eight-day commemoration of the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem by the Maccabees after their victory over the Syrians. This year it is from Dec. 18-26. The first candle is lit on the Chanukiah (menorah) on the first night of Hanukkah.

People joined in saying the Hanukkah blessings, many reading from sheets of paper provided by the organizers. The paper also include lyrics to “Hanukkah oh Hanukkah” and instructions on how to play dreidel.

The celebration included the lighting of the menorah.

Organizers said the majority of people who attended were not Jewish, but had come to celebrate and learn more about the religion and the holiday.

Rebecca Stanfel, executive director of the Montana Jewish Project, said she was heartened by the turnout.

“The fact that so many people are excited to light the menorah for Hanukkah is indescribable,” she said.

James and Shannon Thomas brought their 5-year-old son Jackson after he learned about dreidels in preschool.

They said they wanted to enrich his cultural experience and to “learn to appreciate everyone in the world.”

Joan Bowsher, 70, of Helena, came with four other friends “just to observe.”

“We were just kind of curious and we’ve never participated in something like this,” she said.

Helena’s Jewish community built Temple Emanu-El in 1891, two years after Montana became a state. The cornerstone is inscribed with 5651, the same year in the Hebrew calendar. It was the first synagogue between Portland and Minneapolis.

In 1935, during the Great Depression, the congregation gave the temple to the state of Montana for only $1, asking that it be used for a “good and social purpose.” The Roman Catholic Diocese of Helena bought it in 1981 to house administrative offices. The temple is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

On Aug. 25, the Montana Jewish Projected finalized negotiations with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Helena and bought back the oldest synagogue in Montana, returning the building for use by the Jewish community for the first time in 87 years.

Antisemitic incidents reached a high in the United States in 2021, the Anti-Defamation League reported, with a total of 2,717 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism. It’s the highest number of incidents on record since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979 – an average of more than seven per day and a 34% increase from the previous year.

The Helena-based Montana Jewish Project has put together “curriculum boxes” that teach about acceptance and anti-Semitism and sent them to fourth grade teachers upon request from around the state. The kits contain an MJP lesson plan written by Martha Kohl called "Standing Up to Hate: A Hanukkah Lesson Plan from the Montana Jewish Project."

The box also features a menorah, candles, dreidels, instructions to play dreidel, and non-food gelt.

Andrew Kretschmer and Ellysse Boughey said they came to support Bir, who is their friend.

“We wanted to support the community, especially those that face prejudice,” Kretschmer said.

Phil Grossberg was at Sunday’s celebration. He said his grandfather was part of the congregation that built the temple. He said Sunday’s event was an exciting opportunity for the community to join in the celebration of Hanukkah.

He said to have the temple be part of the Helena Jewish community as well as part of the community in Montana was exciting and beautiful. And he said it was wonderful to have the celebration along with the Helena community.

“A blessing for anyone who isn’t Jewish,” adapted by Rabbi Janet Marder, was also read in the service.

It said, in part, “Your presence at this Jewish experience is valued. It is not taken for granted because not everyone in this broken world will sit at a Shabbat dinner or attend a Passover Seder. We are very small people and history has made us smaller. As we once again see a rise in hatred and hear fear in the voices of our community, we are grateful for your presence. We pray with all our hearts that all you give to the Jewish people will come back to you and fill your life with joy. Amen.”

There will also be a menorah lighting Monday at the state Capitol rotunda at noon. The public may attend.