Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton guarded Theodore Kaczynski for a couple shifts shortly after the Unabomber was arrested in 1996.

“He was the politest inmate I have ever met,” Dutton, who was then a reserve deputy, recalled in a 2021 Helena Independent story on the 25th anniversary of Kaczynski’s arrest at his cabin near Lincoln.

He said Kaczynski, who rarely spoke, talked in percentages, even while playing basketball.

“If you commented that he was doing well, he would reply with a percentage of the shots he was making versus missing,” Dutton said.

On Saturday, Dutton had a more somber mood when asked about news that the 81-year-old Kaczynski had died in prison.

“He was sentenced for killing people,” Dutton said. “I can't say that I'm sad. I would say the people that he killed had justice. That's what happens when you believe in an ideology so much, that you're willing to kill for your own beliefs. May he rest in peace.”

Jamie Gehring, who as a child lived next door to Kaczynski near Lincoln, wrote a book published in 2022 about her experience, “Madman in the Woods.”

She said she learned of his death while in London for an international true crime event.

“As the news alerts of the Unabomber's death began to flood my phone I felt emotions that resembled grief, a shocking response to me personally,” Gehring said in an email. “Especially after all that I had unearthed while writing ‘Madman in the Woods.’”

“But today I think of our former neighbor, his life, and his death,” she wrote. “I think of the brother that not only turned him in but who has also been left to mourn. After losing a sibling myself, David Kaczynski is heavy in my thoughts.

“Ted's passing brings with it a sense of relief,” Gehring wrote, adding she hoped his death would hopefully bring “some closure for his many victims.”

In 2021, the Helena Independent Record revisited the story of Ted Kaczynski on the 25th anniversary of his arrest at his cabin south of Lincoln. Some of the people interviewed for that story were contacted Saturday for comment on Kaczynski's death, some declined, others were unavailable.

In an April 4, 1996, Independent Record story the day after his arrest, Lincoln residents said he was a “sweet little neighbor” or was the “polite man who would ride his bike to town a few times a week.”

Kaczynski told Theresa Kintz, the former editor of Earth First! Journal in a four-part documentary, “Unabomber – In his own words” now being shown on Netflix, that Lincoln was not as secluded as he would have liked, “but it was a beautiful piece of land. It was in the mountains and so I bought it.”

Tom McDaniel, who was a Helena-based FBI agent who aided in the arrest of Kaczynski, told the Independent Record that Lincoln is a good area to hide out if you like to keep to yourself.

“It’s rude in Montana to ask someone their business,” he said.

Lincoln native Becky Garland said in 2021 that type of person is common around those parts.

"I've been a Realtor now for 13 years, and it doesn't change," she said. "There are people who want to be in the middle of nowhere."

Kaczynski’s cabin, five miles south of town had a wood stove but no electricity or plumbing. It was filled with explosives and bomb-making books. He had also compiled 40,000 handwritten journal pages that included bomb-making experiments and descriptions of Unabomber crimes -- and one live bomb that was ready for mailing, the FBI states.

McDaniel, Jerry Burns of the U.S. Forest Service and fellow FBI agent Max Noel walked up to the cabin the day Kaczynski was arrested.

Burns yelled “hello” at the cabin, hoping it would lure Kaczynski outside.

McDaniel said Burns told him the others were surveyors. McDaniel said he and Noel had maps in their hands. “We got fairly close to the doorway and we asked him to step outside and tell us where the boundaries were."

“Jerry grabbed a wrist and I grabbed his arm,” McDaniel said.

McDaniel, who continues to live in Montana, said he is convinced Kaczynski would have killed again had he not been arrested.

“He had a bomb ready to go,” he said, adding authorities sent a robot into the cabin to retrieve it.

Cary Hegreberg was executive director of the Montana Wood Products Association at the time of the Unabomber arrest. FBI agents had contacted him nearly a year before, after California timber industry lobbyist Gilbert Murray had become a victim of the Unabomber.

They told him not to let his children get the mail out of the mailbox anymore and to be cautious of anything delivered to the office. The Helena post office had been alerted as well, Hegreberg said. The FBI had offered the same advice to timber executives nationwide.

“That was a long time ago, but I still remember the chilling experience,” Hegreberg said in 2021, adding it was heady times for the sawmill industry. He said it was thought the attacks were part of an ecoterrorism scenario.

He said he has never given the ordeal a whole lot of thought after Kaczynski was arrested and convicted.

“He obviously was a very disturbed individual,” he said.

Kaczynski came to Helena several times during the years he lived in Lincoln. It was said he would stay at the Park Hotel, asking for the cheapest room available. He also would stop at Aunt Bonnie's Books.

Anna Fattarsi, who owned the store with her husband, was then a manager when Kaczynski would stop by. She said he wanted a lot of nonfiction and liked the free books that were on a cart outside.

Fattarsi said the store kept a customer card on him and FBI agents asked to see it. However, the card did not tell them what types of books he was buying, just the number. She said they took the card for a while, but returned it.

At the time of the interview she said she still had Kaczynski’s card. Fattarsi died later in 2021.

Lincoln resident Bill Cyr, who served as chief of the volunteer fire department at the time of Kaczynski's arrest, said he doesn’t think the Unabomber stigmatized Lincoln.

"I don't think the Unabomber in any way hurt Lincoln or helped Lincoln,” he said in 2021. “It happened. We lived with it. We dealt with it."

