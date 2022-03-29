 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'I am ready to come home': Helena resident to return after Ukrainian aid mission

Russia Ukraine War Day In Photos

Displaced Ukrainians on a Poland-bound train bid farewell March 22 in Lviv, western Ukraine. 

 Bernat Armangue, AP Photo

Editor's note: Tuesday's email from Valerie Hellermann of Helena to the Helena Independent Record was brief. "My last day in Ukraine," it began. Hellermann, executive director with Hands On Global, was among the members of Hands on Global who traveled to Siret, Romania, on the Ukraine-Romania border earlier this month, to establish a medical relief team for those fleeing the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Portions of this email have been edited for clarity.

My last day in Ukraine. New team oriented.

Busy day today. Over 70 patients, many with severe mental trauma. Children afraid to be outside, insomnia and constant worry that the air raid siren means missiles have followed them.

I am saying goodbye tomorrow morning to an amazing team who will continue this work with courage and compassion.

I am ready to come home

Valerie Hellermann

Executive director

Hands On Global

Do not be daunted by the enormity of the world's grief.

Do justly, now.

Love mercy, now.

Walk humbly, now.

You are not obliged to complete the work,

but neither are you free to abandon it.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

