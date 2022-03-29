'I am ready to come home': Helena resident to return after Ukrainian aid mission

Editor's note: Tuesday's email from Valerie Hellermann of Helena to the Helena Independent Record was brief. "My last day in Ukraine," it began. Hellermann, executive director with Hands On Global, was among the members of Hands on Global who traveled to Siret, Romania, on the Ukraine-Romania border earlier this month, to establish a medical relief team for those fleeing the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Portions of this email have been edited for clarity.

My last day in Ukraine. New team oriented.

Busy day today. Over 70 patients, many with severe mental trauma. Children afraid to be outside, insomnia and constant worry that the air raid siren means missiles have followed them.

I am saying goodbye tomorrow morning to an amazing team who will continue this work with courage and compassion.

I am ready to come home

Valerie Hellermann

Executive director

Hands On Global

Do not be daunted by the enormity of the world's grief.

Do justly, now.

Love mercy, now.

Walk humbly, now.

You are not obliged to complete the work,

but neither are you free to abandon it.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.