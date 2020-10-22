'I am a princess. All girls are!'

The Little Princess (1986)
Amidst the stresses and suffering of the pandemic have come a few blessings. One is sharing with readers wonderful films from years gone by. I particularly enjoy revisiting family films dear to me.
Some of you have written. A kind lady talked of her childhood love of a collie, and her love of the movie “Lassie Come Home.” She sent me a 1940s photo with her hugging the family collie.
A friend blamed me, gently, for the family dollars that were being spent collecting these movies.
I was nervous about continuing sharing favorites, rather reviewing new films from the reopened Cinemark, but your encouragement reassures me. Thank you. Theaters are not yet safe.
A few weeks ago, we visited Frances Hodgson Burnett’s “Secret Garden.” Burnett’s other childhood classic is “The Little Princess.”
Once again, I have more than one version to recommend. I encourage families to watch the BBC mini-series from 1986, which is free on YouTube. And then to rent Alonso Cuaron’s gorgeous adaptation from 1995. The 1939 Shirley Temple version? Showcases the curly-headed star, more than the book.
Usually, I also recommend reading the book. But many fans of Burnett have concluded that that book has not aged nearly as well as “The Secret Garden.” In fact, I read multiple reviews which came to the conclusion that the films were better than the book, a rare compliment – and a dig at the book.
These two adaptations are quite different – one faithful, one a poetic leap.
The three-hour six-episode 1985 mini-series is a faithful retelling of the Burnett story featuring the definitive Sara, as captured by Amelia Shankley. It’s an interior performance, inside out.
By contrast, we knew, didn’t we, that director Alfonso Cuaron would create an exquisite film – in his own image. Liesel Matthews plays Sara well, but less memorably than Shankley.
Cuaron’s 1995 version changes the plot, the location, the ending and raises the dead. That’s enough artistic license to cause some fans of the book to disown it.
But there’s something quite spiritual about this version. Sara becomes a magical storyteller, lifting the spirits of the girls at her boarding schools with spellbinding tales from India. Through faith alone she feeds a friend by wishing a banquet onto the table in her room.
The score and cinematography in Cuaron’s film is the stuff of Oscars. The music features the New London Children’s Choir.
The ending of Cuaron’s script has a timeless speech in which Sara speaks for all children who have suffered tragic losses, or have been abused.
That speech alone, is a reason to embrace Cuaron’s version. As are the bedtime stories that Sara tells her friends at the boarding school. Cuaron also creates the “magic circle” that can protect a girl from harm. She draws one on the floor after her father dies, and falls asleep in peace.
But, overall, the classic adaptation is the mini-series from BBC, rebroadcast on PBS. It tells the story with slow respect – no hurry, lots of nuance. Kids likely will prefer Cuaron, which moves faster.
In the mini-series and book the dad dies. Sara receives that news on her birthday. Once she loses her father’s protection, she’s abused by Miss Minchin, aka Cruella.
“I don’t trust people anymore,” says Sara, at a low ebb.
The face of Shankley deepens with each of the six 30-minute chapters.
Sara Crewe is a spiritual girl who leans into loss. She shares a lot with Anne of Green Gables in that way. They are both orphans, treated badly by others, who refuse to lose their love of life.
Let’s let Sara takes us home. It’s from Cuaron’s script, and it’s too touching not to be shared. In the midst of abuse, Sara speaks truth to power to the woman who torments her.
“I am a princess. All girls are,” begins Sara, standing tall, eyes clear and focused. “Even if they live in tiny old attics. Even if they dress in rags. Even if they aren’t smart or pretty or young. We are still princesses. All of us. Didn’t your father ever tell you that?”
That unshakable belief in her worth, instilled by her dad’s unconditional love, carries Sara through dark times.
Burnett’s novel is about a dad-daughter love that’s genuine. That’s why its story endures. Every daughter needs a dad who loves her – and if she does not have one, then it’s up to her imagination to spin stories to keep her warm when it’s chilly out.
Frances Hodgson Burnett dreamed her stories first so that we could dream them forever after. We’re grateful.
