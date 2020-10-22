'I am a princess. All girls are!'

The ending of Cuaron’s script has a timeless speech in which Sara speaks for all children who have suffered tragic losses, or have been abused.

That speech alone, is a reason to embrace Cuaron’s version. As are the bedtime stories that Sara tells her friends at the boarding school. Cuaron also creates the “magic circle” that can protect a girl from harm. She draws one on the floor after her father dies, and falls asleep in peace.

But, overall, the classic adaptation is the mini-series from BBC, rebroadcast on PBS. It tells the story with slow respect – no hurry, lots of nuance. Kids likely will prefer Cuaron, which moves faster.

In the mini-series and book the dad dies. Sara receives that news on her birthday. Once she loses her father’s protection, she’s abused by Miss Minchin, aka Cruella.

“I don’t trust people anymore,” says Sara, at a low ebb.

The face of Shankley deepens with each of the six 30-minute chapters.

Sara Crewe is a spiritual girl who leans into loss. She shares a lot with Anne of Green Gables in that way. They are both orphans, treated badly by others, who refuse to lose their love of life.