Hundreds turn out for the drive-in movies
Hundreds of cars parked at the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds Wednesday night for the first week of drive-in movies. The two temporary movie screens showed "The Goonies" and "Jumanji: The Next Level." Drive-in movies will return to the fairgrounds on Wednesday, May 27, but organizers have not yet determined which films will be shown. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday and will be available online at https://bit.ly/2LwFZzl.

Thom Bridge can be reached at Thom.bridge@helenair.com

