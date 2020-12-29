Hundreds in Helena get COVID vaccine as phased rollout continues

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nurse Kari Koehler of St. Peter’s Health was among those providing the vaccine to others.

“It’s quite awesome,” she said. “We’ve had some (people) cry out of joy.”

“It’s an incredible feeling to be part of something that will be so impactful for the world,” Koehler said. “You feel like you are making a mark in history.”

“It’s humbling to see that people want to show up and do this to make things better,” she said.

Jill Steeley, chief executive officer of PureView, said people were excited to get the first dose. She said PureView has been doing testing for several months at drive-thrus, so staff had experience for Tuesday’s event. She said there were about a dozen PureView employees at the fairgrounds Tuesday.

Steeley said she has a background in public health and had practiced health care scenarios for years. But yet, she was taken aback by the coronavirus.

“I never thought we’d have to deal with a pandemic like this,” she said. “I am glad a vaccine is available.

“It will make the difference if enough people get vaccinated.”