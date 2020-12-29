Hundreds in Helena get COVID vaccine as phased rollout continues

Health Officer Drenda Niemann arrived at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds early Tuesday and teared up with emotion.
There were dozens of cars lined up carrying medical workers waiting to get the Moderna vaccine to protect them from the coronavirus.
“It’s a great day,” Niemann said. “It’s the best day we’ve had in months.”
“This is what this community needs to get back to normal.”
The county, along with St. Peter’s Health and PureView Health Center, held a vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds to dole out nearly 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19. The inoculations are to continue Wednesday.
The clinic comes a few days after the state released a memo outlining who can get the vaccine when. The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services said it “largely adopted” recommendations from the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
The county has entered Phase 1A of its vaccination efforts, which includes medical providers who have direct contact with patients, all local medical and support staff and long-term care facility staff and residents. Statewide, this phase will continue until Jan. 15 and involves nearly 60,000 Montanans. Some vaccinations started in the state Dec. 14 and doses were delivered to major hospitals.
Phase 1B, which will run Jan. 15-March 15, will affect nearly 90,000 Montanans and includes people 75 and older, those who live in congregate care and correctional facilities, American Indians and others of color who may be at higher risk, front-line essential workers, first responders, grocery workers, critical infrastructure workers, postal workers and public transit workers.
Phase 1C, which runs March 15-July 15, impacts nearly 171,000 Montanans and includes people 65 and older; people working in food services, shelter, housing and construction; and folks working in finance, legal, public safety, essential government services and media fields.
Phase 2 includes all remaining Montanans 16 and older.
Those getting vaccinated Tuesday at the fairgrounds did not get out of their vehicles as a long conga line of cars snaked across the parking lot and drove, eight at a time, through the back of the Exhibit Hall. From their cars they were given shots and released out into the parking lot, where they would wait for about 10 minutes before being allowed to leave.
“It’s a big needle but it didn’t even hurt,” said Ariana Polvanich, a medical assistant, as she started up her car to leave the building minutes after being vaccinated. She and the others will have to return in about a month for the second required shot.
Vaccination invitations were sent out to hundreds of local medical providers and agencies via a health alert network. Officials say there are about 6,000 health care workers in the county. As of Tuesday, Lewis and Clark County reported 596 active cases of COVID-19, 4,108 recoveries and 37 deaths.
Nurse Kari Koehler of St. Peter’s Health was among those providing the vaccine to others.
“It’s quite awesome,” she said. “We’ve had some (people) cry out of joy.”
“It’s an incredible feeling to be part of something that will be so impactful for the world,” Koehler said. “You feel like you are making a mark in history.”
“It’s humbling to see that people want to show up and do this to make things better,” she said.
Jill Steeley, chief executive officer of PureView, said people were excited to get the first dose. She said PureView has been doing testing for several months at drive-thrus, so staff had experience for Tuesday’s event. She said there were about a dozen PureView employees at the fairgrounds Tuesday.
Steeley said she has a background in public health and had practiced health care scenarios for years. But yet, she was taken aback by the coronavirus.
“I never thought we’d have to deal with a pandemic like this,” she said. “I am glad a vaccine is available.
“It will make the difference if enough people get vaccinated.”
Officials said they hope to get 70% of Lewis and Clark County residents vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, in which people are protected from a virus if a threshold of vaccinations are reached.
Tom Richardson, pharmacy clinical manager for St. Peter’s Health, said Tuesday’s vaccination event was “absolutely remarkable.”
He said some people who got their shots offered a thumbs up as they left.
“It’s kind of a sign of the beginning of the end,” he said of the clinic. “It’s fascinating to think how far we’ve come.”
Also on Tuesday, the Montana VA Health Care gave vaccines to veterans at its Miles City Community Living Center, a long-term care facility that houses 18 veterans who served in World War II, Vietnam and Korea. It has 27 staff members.
The vaccine was given to five of the veterans and five staff members Tuesday. The Moderna vaccines were transported in ultra-cold containers Monday from the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center in Helena to Billings. Billings VA staff then drove the vaccines to Miles City.
Some staff members at Fort Harrison were given the vaccine last week.
Drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine clinic
