Hundreds gather in Helena for Ginsburg memorial

More than 200 gathered in Helena's Women's Park Wednesday night to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
Organized by YWCA Helena, the vigil saw retired Montana Supreme Court Justice Pat Cotter; local attorneys Danna Jackson, Akilah Lane and Jess Wilkerson; Carroll College student Taylor Potts; Helena High School student Riley Ford; and Helena Middle School student Sonja Talwani speak about Ginsberg's legacy.
YWCA Helena Executive Director Jenifer Gursky said the event highlights the wide influence Ginsburg's work had, and that "multiple generations were inspired throughout her career."
"When we think about her legacy, we reflect on what steps we still need to take. We realize we're not there; there's more ground to cover," Gursky said about the continued struggle for racial and gender equality.
A candlelight vigil for Ginsburg was held Saturday in Helena.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.