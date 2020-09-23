 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hundreds gather in Helena for Ginsburg memorial
0 comments
alert top story

Hundreds gather in Helena for Ginsburg memorial

{{featured_button_text}}

More than 200 gathered in Helena's Women's Park Wednesday night to honor the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Organized by YWCA Helena, the vigil saw retired Montana Supreme Court Justice Pat Cotter; local attorneys Danna Jackson, Akilah Lane and Jess Wilkerson; Carroll College student Taylor Potts; Helena High School student Riley Ford; and Helena Middle School student Sonja Talwani speak about Ginsberg's legacy.

YWCA Helena Executive Director Jenifer Gursky said the event highlights the wide influence Ginsburg's work had, and that "multiple generations were inspired throughout her career."

"When we think about her legacy, we reflect on what steps we still need to take. We realize we're not there; there's more ground to cover," Gursky said about the continued struggle for racial and gender equality.

A candlelight vigil for Ginsburg was held Saturday in Helena. 

0 comments
10
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Miyuki Hickman
Obituaries

Miyuki Hickman

Miyuki Uchimura Hickman was born on August 1, 1929 to Kifu and Yukiguma Uchimura in the city of Kumamoto, Kyushu, Japan.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News