Hundreds gather in downtown Helena for Big Sky Pride return

Hundreds gathered in downtown Helena's Anchor Park on Saturday for the culmination of this year's Big Sky Pride festivities.
Advocates, allies, politicians and members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community from all over the state celebrated the strides made in human rights and acknowledged the work still to be done.
"The human experience is absolutely unlimited," said Patrick Boise, a member of the board of directors for Missoula's The Center, an LGBTQ community center. "Seeing this experience, how it defies norms, gives them (LGBTQ youth) the sense that they can be and achieve anything."
Boise said this kind of visibility generates a true sense of community and belonging.
The Pride festivities centered around human rights causes, but other nonprofit organizations, with dovetailing missions, also participated.
The Montana Pride Drag Show drew a crowd of at least 1,000 people to downtown Helena on Friday night.
Shannon Thomas, a Helena Public Schools teacher and organizer for Moms Demand Action, a nationwide group advocating for common sense gun law reform, said they were there to raise awareness of the violence and discrimination such groups face.
"We're dealing with an epidemic of gun violence and that includes gun violence against the transgender community," Thomas said.
Fellow Moms Demand Action member Andrea Pipp said it's "important to to band together to support these groups."
Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins gave an impassioned speech to the crowd at Anchor Park, calling for more work to be done to foster a more inclusive Montana.
"I will be your strongest ally," Collins said. "My door is always open to each and every one of you."
In an interview ahead of his speech, Collins said he was happy to see so many Helenans come together for the celebration.
"I think it says we are an accepting community," he said. "I'm just overwhelmed by this crowd."
Three of the four candidates for Helena City Commission -- Eric Feaver, Melinda Reed and Troy McGee -- also spoke to the crowd, sending well wishes and words of encouragement.
State Rep. Moffie Funk rallied the crowd and urged them all to run for political offices, take positions in local government and fill seats on local boards.
"Let your voices be heard because you are beautiful," Funk said.
Sofia Gloria Hull, a Bozeman resident and member of the Imperial Sovereign Court of the State of Montana, an LGBTQ advocacy group, said the group participated in the Pride Parade to bring more awareness to the transgender community.
"I hope more people will ask questions and learn from our community rather than make assumptions," Hull said.
The parade streamed from the Steamboat Block up Last Chance Gulch to Anchor Park on Saturday morning with hundreds of onlookers cheering from the sidewalks.
Six uniformed Helena Police Department officers were also present and helped secure the parade route and Anchor Park.