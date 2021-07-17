Hundreds gather in downtown Helena for Big Sky Pride return

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins gave an impassioned speech to the crowd at Anchor Park, calling for more work to be done to foster a more inclusive Montana.

"I will be your strongest ally," Collins said. "My door is always open to each and every one of you."

In an interview ahead of his speech, Collins said he was happy to see so many Helenans come together for the celebration.

"I think it says we are an accepting community," he said. "I'm just overwhelmed by this crowd."

Three of the four candidates for Helena City Commission -- Eric Feaver, Melinda Reed and Troy McGee -- also spoke to the crowd, sending well wishes and words of encouragement.

State Rep. Moffie Funk rallied the crowd and urged them all to run for political offices, take positions in local government and fill seats on local boards.

"Let your voices be heard because you are beautiful," Funk said.

Sofia Gloria Hull, a Bozeman resident and member of the Imperial Sovereign Court of the State of Montana, an LGBTQ advocacy group, said the group participated in the Pride Parade to bring more awareness to the transgender community.