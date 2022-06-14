How to help family of Helena girl fatally struck by truck

Donation accounts have been set up to aid the family of Addalyn Rose Selvig, the 10-year-old Helena girl who died June 9 when a pickup truck swerved off the roadway to avoid hitting another vehicle and struck her as she stood by her bicycle.

Donations can be sent by Venmo to @selvig-donations, her cousin Whitley Begger said Tuesday. She said there has also been a donation account set up through Valley Bank.

Meals are being provided through a Meal Train account at https://bit.ly/3MRo4As. Begger said freezer meals and gift cards for restaurants will be helpful for the family this summer, as they are unsure of their plans.

Selvig was hit by a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by a 56-year-old East Helena man, the Montana Highway Patrol said. Selvig was wearing a helmet.

Officials said the pickup truck was westbound on Canyon Ferry Road near Bannack Drive when it came up on another vehicle that had slowed down to make a turn onto Bannack Drive. The pickup truck driver took evasive action by swerving off the road.

The truck went into a ditch, and when it came up it hit Selvig, who was standing with two others in an area off the roadway and had climbed off her bicycle while waiting for the other vehicle to turn.

Emergency responders received a call at 4:50 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived they found her father and others performing CPR on the child, officials said. Selvig was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the emergency room of St. Peter’s Health.

The Montana Highway Patrol said neither speed, alcohol nor drugs were involved. They said it would be up to the county attorney's office to determine if charges should be filed.

Begger described Addalyn as “perfect and the best ever.”

“She was the happiest, the healthiest and the kindest little girl,” she said.

Begger said she has been reflecting on Addalyn, also known as "Addy," a lot since her death.

“I think of all the things (I will remember) she taught us is to accept people as they are. We will miss her every single day forever and ... she will still be in our lives,” Begger said.

Her obituary describes her as "a blessing" to all who knew her.

"As kind and intelligent as Addy was, she was fierce, brave and strong," it states.

Her parents are Matthew and Aleisa Selvig. Addalyn has a brother, Trenton (8), and sister, Brynn (3).

Begger said Addalyn is the granddaughter of Dave Selvig, the superintendent of Clancy School, which has also posted a link from its Facebook page to help the family.

“Cougars it is time to wrap our arms around this family and help them in any way possible,” the post says.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Our Redeemers Lutheran Church, 3580 N. Benton Ave. The family also encourages donations to your local food bank in honor of Addy.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

