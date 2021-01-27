How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Lewis and Clark County

Lewis and Clark County is currently in Phase 1B, Tier 1 of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, which includes residents age 70 and older and all health care workers who did not receive the vaccine during Phase 1A. The second dose for those in Phase 1A is also being administered.

Vaccines are being provided at drive-thru clinics at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, 98 W. Custer Ave. in Helena. The dates of the clinics and information about how to sign up will be announced as vaccines become available. Visit www.helenamontanamaps.org/lcphcovid19hub/ for more information.

St. Peter’s Health is providing a limited number of vaccines to its primary care patients. Most appointments have already been filled, but more will be added as vaccines become available. Visit www.sphealth.org for more information.

Additional vaccines are being administered to vulnerable populations through the Lewis and Clark Vaccine Planning Group’s Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Initiative, which brings the vaccinations directly to those who may face hurdles in going to walk-in or drive-thru clinics. These mobile clinics are not open to the public.

The next tier of Phase 1B will begin after those in Tier 1 are served. Tier 2 includes those 60 and older with high-risk medical conditions. Tier 3 includes those 50 and older with high-risk medical conditions. Tier 4 includes those 30 and older with high-risk medical conditions. Tier 5 includes those 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions.