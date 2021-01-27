How to get a COVID-19 test in Lewis and Clark County

Lewis and Clark County residents have several ways to get tested for COVID-19.

PureView Health Center has a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. The site is located at the Entry Hall, 98 W. Custer Ave. in Helena, and is open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. You do not need an appointment or doctor referral for testing. This service is free to the public. Call 406-500-2044 for more information.

St. Peter’s Health also operates a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19. It’s open to people who have symptoms (fever, cough, trouble breathing), and a provider order is required. The drive-up testing is located at 2550 Broadway St., just east of the Broadway clinic, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visit hwww.sphealth.org/covid-19-testing-information for more information.

Some pharmacies and other organizations also occasionally host testing events in the community.