How the Artful Dodger got sweet Oliver into trouble

Oliver Twist (1948)
Charles Dickens died at his country home in Kent, England, of a stroke at age 58 on Thursday, June 9, 1870. Hearing that news, the whole world wept.
“The death of a man like Charles Dickens seems to create a blank in our own existence,” wrote the New York Times, in a story on his passing.
Three days later, on Sunday, pastors delivered sermons on Dickens.
“It is not often that whole nations weep for the demise of an author; but here there is bereavement, because our household writer is dead,” said one preacher.
We are 150 years, to the month, from Dickens’ death.
Many films have adapted Dickens’ work, of course, and picking one for our time together this week was not easy.
Narrowing down the films wasn’t hard, because only two were directed by David Lean.
The tale of Pip’s great expectations earns runner up.
I settled upon the story of a hungry boy who dared speak truth to power:
“Please sir, I want some more.”
Nine-year-old John Howard Davies played Oliver.
Oliver drew the short straw and was sent to the front to speak for all the homeless children living in the parish workhouse. The boys were “issued three meals of thin gruel a day, with an onion twice a week, and a half a roll on Sundays.”
And so, wrote Dickens, “Oliver rose from the table; and advancing to the master, basin and spoon in hand, said, somewhat alarmed at his own temerity: ‘Please sir, I want some more.’”
Heaven forbid a starving boy ask for more gruel! The wrath of Zeus sent thunderbolts at poor Oliver. Was he not grateful? Are there no prisons! Oh, wait, that’s from “Christmas Carol,” but that’s Dickens, too, so we’re OK.
David Lean’s “Oliver Twist” is a masterpiece in black and white, which deepens the poverty and pain that’s portrayed in the Dickens tale.
Dickens told unsentimental stories of sweet children swallowed up by hunger and suffering – while the Scrooges counted their pennies.
In an opening worthy of the Louvre, a pregnant young woman runs across the midnight moors in the rain, in deep pain. Lean places the camera on the ground, on a moonlight night during a storm. The lens looks up through the silhouetted limbs blown by the wind and rain.
The woman finds her way to the parish workhouse, which takes her in. Mom dies, but she has saved her baby boy, Oliver.
At age 10, Oliver runs away to London, where he meets up with the Artful Dodger, a master pickpocket trained by Fagin. Oliver is naïve, but the band of young thieves adopt him. Innocent Oliver is easy pickings for the constables. Dodger escapes, but Oliver is nabbed.
I’m not sure if a young child of 2020 will stay focused on this classic. It’s in black and white, and it’s a dark tale, even though young Oliver’s face shines brightly.
Perhaps, instead, we should read this classic to young readers. Our goal, of course, is to prime the pump.
They will hear the last page telling of “how the two orphans, tried by adversity, remembered its lessons in mercy to others, and mutual love.”
Yes, in the end, Oliver finds love.
If we hide their iPhone and read this to a child, perhaps she will say to us, “I want some more.”
Good! Now feed her “Great Expectations” for Christmas, with “Tale of Two Cities” in waiting.
The sad final thought from all this is that today’s children don’t read as much. They are digital creatures. In his foreboding book, “The Shallows,” Nicholas Carr warns us that online reading rewires the brain, and makes it hard to focus on deep reading afterwards.
And we must “deep read” to appreciate Dickens.
My apologies last week, for referring to our local treasure, “Montana Book Company” in a way that confused some readers. I’ll make amends by repeating that going there with young readers would be a joyful outing. And, yes, Aunt Bonnie’s down the street is another fine stop.
There, the manager of the department of redundancy department has done his duty.
I’ve taught ages 11 to 22, and getting students to love learning by loving reading is a teacher’s and a parent’s lifelong mission.
Let’s let Dickens himself take us home.
“When the wind is blowing and the sleet or rain is driving against the dark windows, I love to sit by the fire, thinking of what I have read in books…”
