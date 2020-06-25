How the Artful Dodger got sweet Oliver into trouble

At age 10, Oliver runs away to London, where he meets up with the Artful Dodger, a master pickpocket trained by Fagin. Oliver is naïve, but the band of young thieves adopt him. Innocent Oliver is easy pickings for the constables. Dodger escapes, but Oliver is nabbed.

I’m not sure if a young child of 2020 will stay focused on this classic. It’s in black and white, and it’s a dark tale, even though young Oliver’s face shines brightly.

Perhaps, instead, we should read this classic to young readers. Our goal, of course, is to prime the pump.

They will hear the last page telling of “how the two orphans, tried by adversity, remembered its lessons in mercy to others, and mutual love.”

Yes, in the end, Oliver finds love.

If we hide their iPhone and read this to a child, perhaps she will say to us, “I want some more.”

Good! Now feed her “Great Expectations” for Christmas, with “Tale of Two Cities” in waiting.

The sad final thought from all this is that today’s children don’t read as much. They are digital creatures. In his foreboding book, “The Shallows,” Nicholas Carr warns us that online reading rewires the brain, and makes it hard to focus on deep reading afterwards.