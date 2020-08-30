How St. Peter's Health is adapting to COVID-19

Lost among the daily updates of new positive COVID-19 tests and the push and pull of national politics are area hospitals like St. Peter's Health in Helena.
If you’ve been to the hospital recently you may have noticed some changes. For starters, there are a few more parking spots available, a new touchless face scan that takes your temperature at the front door, along with a staffed check-in table. And of course, everyone is required to wear a mask.
“This is where we had to put all the chairs that were removed so people could sit at a safe distance,” said a St. Peter's Health staff member while walking through a room stacked with chairs.
Beyond the changes patients can see are also ones they can’t.
One of the pillars in St. Peter’s safety strategy since the outbreak of COVID-19 is the formation of its Incident Command Team.
The command team is comprised of 12 key members, meets regularly and is responsible for coordinating the hospital’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One of the satisfying things being a part of the incident team is having input on safety decisions and then getting a chance to communicate it throughout the hospital,” said Dr. Anne Anglim, who is the hospital’s infectious disease specialist.
“I feel like even before things got bad with COVID nationally, we were on top of it and were prepared here,” Anglim said.
Another COVID-19 related safety measure is limiting visitors and keeping them at distance from patients. Since the hospital was forced to limit contact, families of patients have had to express their love in other ways.
“They had all kinds of get well wishes and posters for our patients up on the room windows. It was really beautiful,” said Paul Lee, a registered nurse in the ICU.
And the posters aren’t the only art on the windows. Recently the Holter Museum of Art donated sanitize-ready coloring and drawing packs and painted a window in the hospital’s emergency room as part of the museum's Healing Art project.
Staff say they have personally found ways to give quality care to patients even with masks on.
“The spiritual side of it is huge. I’ll hold a patient's hand, make more time for them, I’ll pray with them,” Lee said.
Respiratory Therapist Courtney Cooney said, "I really take extra time to make as much eye contact with patients that I can, our masks cant stop that."
Technology has been a huge help to the hospital. Even though patients are limited with visitor restrictions, they have found ways to get family time with the help of their phones.
“I had a grandmother who was FaceTiming her grandchildren, it was really great,” said Cooney.
Even in the face of change, the St. Peter's Health train must chug along and the hospital must adapt while keeping in mind most of their patients aren’t actually being seen for COVID-19 symptoms.
Hospitals all over the country like St. Peter's are applying the lessons learned throughout the COVID pandemic and adopting it into their new protocols so that they can not only treat patients with infectious disease but also continue to provide services to the non-infected ones.
“More than 95% of our patients are non-COVID related,” said Anglim.
No hospital had a playbook for the crisis, but hospital workers report there have been some silver linings. Staff have learned to care for patients behind a mask, grandmothers have learned technology skills they might not have otherwise known and nearby hospitals have come together to support each other in times of need.
“We are communicating so much more with our neighboring hospitals, we help each other any way we can. If we need a medication or they do, things like that, we help each other out.” said Anglim.
Eric Seidle is a digital editor for Lee Montana and the host of the Independent Record's Above the Fold podcast.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.