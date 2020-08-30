How St. Peter's Health is adapting to COVID-19

“I had a grandmother who was FaceTiming her grandchildren, it was really great,” said Cooney.

Even in the face of change, the St. Peter's Health train must chug along and the hospital must adapt while keeping in mind most of their patients aren’t actually being seen for COVID-19 symptoms.

Hospitals all over the country like St. Peter's are applying the lessons learned throughout the COVID pandemic and adopting it into their new protocols so that they can not only treat patients with infectious disease but also continue to provide services to the non-infected ones.

“More than 95% of our patients are non-COVID related,” said Anglim.

No hospital had a playbook for the crisis, but hospital workers report there have been some silver linings. Staff have learned to care for patients behind a mask, grandmothers have learned technology skills they might not have otherwise known and nearby hospitals have come together to support each other in times of need.

“We are communicating so much more with our neighboring hospitals, we help each other any way we can. If we need a medication or they do, things like that, we help each other out.” said Anglim.

Eric Seidle is a digital editor for Lee Montana and the host of the Independent Record's Above the Fold podcast.

