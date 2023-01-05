'How did you survive?' Utah man hit by wrong-way driver recounts crash north of Helena

Marty and Sarah Duffin were heading south on Interstate 15 in their 2018 GMC Yukon Denali during the evening on Dec. 30, chatting about how dark it was, when Marty saw some flashing lights on patrol vehicles coming the other way in the northbound lane.

The Duffins’ vehicle was on cruise control. The roads were dry and free of ice as they were about 20 miles north of Helena on a trip that would eventually take them to West Glacier for some snowmobiling.

But Marty saw the flashing lights in the northbound lane across the median, “way the heck over there,” and returned his gaze to the road ahead. It was then he saw headlights heading his way that were dangerously close. They were cloudy and foggy, and he could barely tell they were on.

And then, as Marty puts it: “Bam!”

The Utah couple’s vehicle collided with a pickup truck driven by a 57-year-old Helena man who was going the wrong way on the interstate, sending the Denali spinning like a helicopter blade, Marty recalled Wednesday in a telephone interview with the Independent Record.

The Denali spun eight times and ended up in the median, Marty said, adding he said “Wow” at each and every turn before it came to a stop.

The 53-year-old Marty looked at his wife, 49, who is a quadriplegic from an earlier vehicle accident, as he picked glass out of his face and eyes. He said his wife was talking quickly, which is out of character, and said “I’m OK, you’re OK, we’re OK and everything is good…”

Their service dog, Daisey, a red heeler, was in the back seat of the car, looking wide-eyed, as if to ask “What the heck just happened?” Marty recalled.

Marty said he felt like he broke some ribs and his abdomen hurt. He said it felt like there was a cut on his leg, which he now says looks as if a shark bit him.

And then, as Marty puts it: “Boom!”

Montana Highway Patrol troopers were at the Denali’s windows yelling “Are you OK, are you OK?” he said.

“We said ‘We’re OK, we’re fine,’” Marty recalled.

Because Marty said he and his wife were OK, some of the emergency responders went to the pickup truck to help the driver, who was reportedly unconscious and not breathing.

He said as he sat there he began counting airbags that deployed in the vehicle.

“It transformed the car, there were airbags everywhere,” Marty said.

MHP officials said earlier that 911 dispatchers received several calls beginning about 6:30 p.m. Dec. 30 about a pickup truck that was northbound in the southbound lane of I-15 at the Lincoln Road exit at milepost 200.

An MHP trooper in the area found the vehicle within minutes and got parallel to the pickup to try and get the driver’s attention but was unable to do so, authorities said.

The trooper went to get in front of him again, and that is when the crash occurred with the Duffins’ sport utility vehicle near mile marker 209 by the Gates of the Mountain exit.

They said a smaller car, a Toyota Prius, had come over the hill in the passing lane and narrowly avoided collision.

The name of the pickup truck driver has not been released. He was in critical condition and transferred by air to the University of Utah Medical Center.

Officials said any charges would be pending toxicology results and alcohol is suspected as a factor. This process may take several weeks, an MHP spokesman said. The investigation will be submitted to the Lewis and Clark County Attorney’s Office for review and the possibility of formal criminal charges.

Marty believes there are two other factors that prevented those in his vehicle from major injury.

An officer said he saw the Denali’s brake lights go on. But Marty said he did not hit the brakes; he turned and saw the pickup truck a heartbeat before they collided.

He believes the car was programmed or designed to hit the brakes.

Marty said an officer told him it was a good thing he swerved. Marty does not think he did that either, but that his Denali was also programmed to avoid collisions.

“If I am right and my car had not tried to avoid him, then we would have been hit head on,” Marty said. “I want to get ahold of the engineers at GMC and thank them for saving my life. And when people ask what kind of new vehicle I will get, I say ‘Duh, a GMC Denali.’”

After being told that Sarah was a quadriplegic, emergency personnel removed her from the vehicle. Marty proved to be a little more of a challenge as the driver’s side door was bashed in. He said at one time there were three Montana Highway Patrol officers yanking on the door, trying to get it off. The Jaws of Life, a hydraulic rescue tool, was not able to do the job either.

They were finally able to pull Marty out through a window, he said.

And he was able to walk away from the crash. Photos of the Denali show a vehicle that sustained heavy damage.

“Everyone who looks at these pictures say ‘How did you survive? How are you walking?’” Marty said.

He said that despite the trauma he had experienced, his blood pressure taken at the time was normal, if not a little low.

Marty and his wife were taken to St. Peter’s Health and released seven hours later. They then spent a night at a hotel in Helena.

Marty said an MHP trooper told them they were lucky they were in the Denali. The trooper noted that had they been in the Prius and collided with the truck, they might not be so lucky.

At that point in the interview with the IR, Marty lost composure for the first and only time.

“It was better that we hit it because he would have killed somebody else,” he said tearfully in his rich baritone voice.

“My aches and pains saved somebody else’s life,” he added. “That is just a little overwhelming.”

If authorities had been behind the pickup truck with their lights on, Marty said, it may have served as a warning to oncoming drivers. Instead, the emergency lights were on the other side of the divided highway.

MHP Sgt. Jay Nelson said department policy states that pursuits will not be conducted in a direction opposite of the flow of traffic on a divided highway.

“This policy is a guideline due to the danger of putting additional vehicles into the oncoming lane of travel,” Nelson said in an email. “Our trooper did drive ahead in the northbound lanes and in view of the wrong way vehicle with his emergency lights activated and the driver did not slow down or stop.”

“He then went ahead of the wrong way driver and pulled into a crossover with his emergency lights activated and again the wrong way driver did not slow down or stop,” he said.

“Following those steps, the trooper did ask to go into the oncoming lane of travel to intentionally make contact with the vehicle,” Nelson said. “However, shortly after this request was made the individual collided with the Duffin family.”

When asked about his thoughts about the MHP and the other law enforcement agencies and emergency responders, Marty didn't hesitate to answer.

“They were amazing,” he said. “I love them to death.”

Nelson said the MHP’s “hearts” go out to the Duffin family.

“We are pleased to know that they are recovering after this tragic incident and appreciate their praise,” he said.

The Duffins are back in Cedar City, Utah, where he is a Realtor and landlord and flips houses. He said his brother-in-law and the brother-in-law’s family got them home. The brother-in-law was also on the road that night, heading for West Glacier for a snowmobiling trip offered by Marty, and was about 15 minutes ahead of the Duffins’ vehicle.

Marty said he has had trouble sleeping for long periods of time because of leg pain. He cannot sleep for more than three hours at a stretch. He said his leg is swollen.

Marty said Sarah is fine and that they are getting help as they recover.

And Daisey was taken to the vet and given a clean bill of health, he said.

They have hired an attorney to help them navigate the insurance process.

Marty reached out to the Independent Record on Wednesday to see if there was more information on the condition of the driver of the pickup truck.

They harbor no anger, he says.

“We are so worried about him,” Marty said. “We are just wanting to know he is OK.”

He was asked why he and his wife are not mad.

“We are just grateful,” Marty said. “It depends on your faith and what kind of person you are. If you are mad at the world, you will just be madder.”

He said being blessed leads him and his wife to worry about other people being happy and successful and having a wonderful life.

He said the Dec. 30 crash he reinforced his faith.

“Whoever doubts a God, whoever doubts guardian angels, I feel sorry for them,” Marty said. "There is no other explanation for us.”