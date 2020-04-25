How are we changed by this pandemic quarantine?

And us? Early in the pandemic, a NC friend, Ann Ayers, asked: “Have we prepared our hearts?

Our faith in our loving, all-powerful God can be shaken when we find ourselves socially isolated, dreading the day when an invisible, insidious enemy ambushes us. Our anxious, unbelieving hearts race with dread. What can anyone do?”

“Let’s memorize Scripture, fear’s permanent antidote. God’s word turns earthly terror into an opportunity to renounce our own strength -- to cling to Him, repent and refresh our souls with the unbreakable salvation that He has prepared for us from the foundation of the world.”

“Have extra time with your children? Memorize Scripture. Your kids may do this with lightning speed compared to you. Let them see you struggle because God's word is worth the struggle.”

Friend, will you exit this pandemic with a new/renewed companion/focus – Scripture?

The prompt: “Take up and read” Scripture transformed Augustine (354-430) who changed our world.