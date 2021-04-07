House fire displaces Helena-area family

A family with four children was displaced by a house fire in the 6100 block of Lone Pine Road northwest of Helena Tuesday night.

The Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire around 10:30 p.m. and firefighters remained on the scene until about 2 a.m., Chief Kyle Sturgill-Simon said. Mutual aid was provided by the Baxendale, East Valley, West Valley, Canyon Creek and Marysville fire departments.

Authorities were unable to determine the cause of the fire due to the extent of the damage, Sturgill-Simon said. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is providing lodging, food and clothing to help the family, said spokesman Matt Ochsner. The Montana chapter provides assistance during hundreds of emergencies each year, he said, and anyone who would like to help can make a donation at www.redcross.org/local/montana.html or by calling 800-272-6668.

Sturgill-Simon said the Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department is asking homeowners to take a look around their homes and remove any potential fuels that might be nearby. This includes anything that burns easy like firewood or gasoline. He recommended homeowners do a walkaround and said "if you wouldn't feel comfortable throwing a match on it, don't have it near your house."

Independent Record editor Jesse Chaney contributed to this story.

