Hot patootie, bless my soul, really love that rock and roll

I revisited “Rocky” in my study, on a large computer screen. I did not dress up. I did not do the time warp.

But I did occasionally sing along.

Among the songs I love from this addictive soundtrack: “There’s a Light,” “Let’s Do the Time Warp Again,” “Sweet Transvestite,” “Hot Patootie Bless my Soul,” “Don’t Dream it, Be it,” “It was Great When It All Began,” and the sentimental finale, “I’m Going Home.”

Now, I’m going to bet a few of my more modest readers (I hope you’re still with me, and that you come back next Thursday) have raised a few eyebrows reading these titles, which are not of the same ilk as, say, “The Hills are Alive,” “Some Enchanted Evening” or “Get Me to the Church on Time.”

But, trust me, “Rocky’s” songs are catchy foot-tapping fun.

I like classic Broadway musicals too, by the way – but they may not be quite as interactive as a jump to the left and a step to the right.

I must confess watching “Rocky” in a quiet house was a bit boring without the live show of a midnight screening, which inevitably includes bunch of Frank-N-Furters, Brads and Janets dancing in front of the screen.