Hot patootie, bless my soul, really love that rock and roll

Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
Amazon Prime, et al
Watching at home: B+
Midnight singalong: A
“I’d like, if I may, to take you on a strange journey. It seemed a fairly ordinary night.”
So begins our journey into the time warp that is “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”
Actually, those words are preceded by red lips emerging from a black screen and inviting us to a science fiction double feature.
I sought out a credible definition of a cult film.
A cult film, we learn, is defined by a “devoted group of filmgoers who engage in repeat viewing, celebratory enthusiasm and performative interaction.”
Those stuffy words are followed by something simpler: “Among the best known is ‘the Rocky Horror Picture Show.’”
“Rolling Stone,” Bible of rock music, invited its readers to crown the top 25 cult films. Last week’s cult movie du jour, “Princess Bride” was a respectable 23rd. Second place went to “The Big Lebowski.”
And the winner, of course, was the tale of Brad and Janet’s memorable night at the castle.
I revisited “Rocky” in my study, on a large computer screen. I did not dress up. I did not do the time warp.
But I did occasionally sing along.
Among the songs I love from this addictive soundtrack: “There’s a Light,” “Let’s Do the Time Warp Again,” “Sweet Transvestite,” “Hot Patootie Bless my Soul,” “Don’t Dream it, Be it,” “It was Great When It All Began,” and the sentimental finale, “I’m Going Home.”
Now, I’m going to bet a few of my more modest readers (I hope you’re still with me, and that you come back next Thursday) have raised a few eyebrows reading these titles, which are not of the same ilk as, say, “The Hills are Alive,” “Some Enchanted Evening” or “Get Me to the Church on Time.”
But, trust me, “Rocky’s” songs are catchy foot-tapping fun.
I like classic Broadway musicals too, by the way – but they may not be quite as interactive as a jump to the left and a step to the right.
I must confess watching “Rocky” in a quiet house was a bit boring without the live show of a midnight screening, which inevitably includes bunch of Frank-N-Furters, Brads and Janets dancing in front of the screen.
Actor Tim Curry, now 74, the charismatic transvestite who is our tour guide to Transylvania, tells the story of the night he went to see a midnight showing unannounced, without a ticket. He figured he’d be welcomed as a celeb, and get in for free.
“I was told I was the third Tim Curry to show up already, and was thrown out for being an imposter.”
After showing a passport, the organizers sheepishly apologized, but Curry decided the thrill was gone, and left.
The story, such as it is, involves a mad scientist creating the perfect god of a man. And, yes, there’s a little bit of violence, a little bit of sex and a whole bunch of crazy.
Brad and Janet have car trouble, and stop at a castle to “use the phone.” A creepy butler greets them.
“I think you better come inside.”
Bad idea, but what have they got to lose? Their lives? Their virginity? But other than that, what?
“Rocky Horror” is not a great film, but it is a good time. There’s a long stretch between songs in the middle when the silly sci fi parody has to stand on its own wobbly monster legs.
Riff Raff eventually brings the adventure to a close.
“Say good-bye to all of this. And say hello...to oblivion.”
Now, I’ve showcased some fine films in our stay-at-home film fest in the last couple of months – powerful works of art by masters.
But some films are meant just to be a good time, just fun.
Want to know what going to “Rocky” at midnight is like? Cue up the song “YMCA” around a group of students and watch the arms starting spelling out letters while everyone sings!
“Rocky” is interactive entertainment, and its fans never tire of doing the time warp again.
The modest and the literal best opt out.
I’d recommend “Rocky Horror” as a midnight show at the fairgrounds’ drive in, except crowd control might be challenging. But I’d help!
Post-note: I’m certain Tim Curry is upset with our government’s removal of some healthcare benefits for trans people this week. I am unhappy, too.
Those uncaring heartless decisions are a jump to the right -- and a long step backwards.
