Hope Center Ministries opens addiction rehab facility in Clancy

Kim, a Texas woman, said she grew up in a broken home with a rotating lineup of men coming in and out of her life. She eventually fell into drug addiction as a teen.

Kim had two children, who are now 20 and 17 years old. She said she wanted to get clean when her then 5-year-old son would only hug her with one arm after being told about her addiction by his father.

"I feel like God gave me my boys to stop me from my destructive behavior," Kim said. "But I didn't realize it at the time."

For years, Kim slipped in and out of addiction and various different programs. It was the lack of communication with her children that got to her the most.

Now Kim is six months sober. She said she speaks to her 20-year-old weekly and at least knows where her 17-year-old is, which is something she couldn't say in the past.

Mariah is a native of Butte who was born to two drug addicts and adopted at a young age. Her biological mother died when she was just 6 years old. Mariah said she believes it was her trauma and attachment issues that made her gravitate toward additive behavior.