Hoot-owl restrictions lifted on Smith, Sun rivers

Hoot-owl fishing restrictions have been lifted on the Smith and Sun rivers as of Monday, state officials said.
Under the restrictions, fishing was not allowed from 2 p.m. to midnight each day but cooler weather, recent rain, and improving environmental conditions have allowed Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to lift the restrictions.
The restrictions were put in place June 29.
Other rivers in Montana are still under fishing restrictions, although none of them are in FWP Region 4.
For a current list, visit FWP’s website: https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.
