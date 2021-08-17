Hoot-owl fishing restrictions lifted on Missouri River between Cascade and Holter Dam

Hoot-owl fishing restrictions were lifted Tuesday by state officials on 35 miles of the Missouri River between Holter Dam and the Cascade city boat ramp.
Under the restrictions, fishing was not allowed from 2 p.m. to midnight each day. But improving environmental conditions have allowed Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to lift them, officials said. The restrictions were put in place on July 20. They were meant to keep anglers from stressing fish already struggling with warm water and low oxygen levels.
Chris Strainer, owner of CrossCurrents Fly Shop in Craig, was happy with the news.
"I think it's a good thing," he said, adding as long as the biologists at the state fisheries approved. He thought the restrictions would be in place until mid-September, but forecasts of milder weather seemed to move that up.
Strainer said it did not have a negative impact on his business as they compensated by trying to get anglers out fishing by 6 a.m., instead of 7 a.m.
"We had to get up earlier," he said, adding "the only drawback was that we couldn't fish after work."
Strainer and another operator said fishing slows down around 1 p.m. anyway.
FWP said at the time the restrictions were implemented because the flow below Holter Dam was near the 10th percentile for the daily average. It also said temperatures recorded throughout the section had exceeded 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
FWP urged anglers to minimize stress on fish by playing and landing them quickly, and not removing them from the water while unhooking.
Several other rivers in Montana are still under fishing restrictions, including the Smith and Sun rivers in Region 4. For a list, visit FWP’s website: https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.
Many ponds, lakes and reservoirs in Montana also provide good mid-summer angling options for those looking for angling opportunities, FWP said. For more information go online to fwp.mt.gov. Streams at higher elevations that don’t experience higher temperatures are another good option.
The term "hoot owl" comes from logging operations in the early 1900s in which loggers, who used equipment that would make sparks, would work early hours and stop operations in the afternoon to avoid working in the driest and hottest parts of the day, according to state officials. They would encounter owls that were also active in the morning, and the owl calls, hooting, led to reference to the morning work window as the “Hoot Owl.”
