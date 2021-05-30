'Honor their ultimate sacrifices': Wolfhound veteran Quintrell speaks at annual Memorial Day Ceremony in Helena

The annual Memorial Day Ceremony – which was canceled last year due to the pandemic – took place under sunny skies Sunday at the Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial at Memorial Park in Helena.

Master of ceremonies Bill Woon, of the Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation board, opened the ceremony with a moment of silence for those who have passed. After the national anthem and Chaplain Chaya Semple’s opening prayer, Woon recounted the beginnings of Memorial Park after World War II, with the installment of the First Special Service Force and the county veterans monuments.

He then paid recognition to the representatives for Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, Gold Star families, and “one of Helena’s own celebrities,” Marine and Coast Guard veteran Jim Heffernan. Woon, whose late father Dave Woon was a FSSF member, also pointed out an empty chair positioned nearby, symbolizing those missing in action.

Next came keynote speaker “Big John” Quintrell, who immediately faced and saluted Heffernan. Quintrell, a combat veteran with the storied “Wolfhounds” of the 27th Infantry Regiment in Vietnam in 1968-69, opened his remarks by giving credit to all of the service women who get overlooked.

