'Honor their ultimate sacrifices': Wolfhound veteran Quintrell speaks at annual Memorial Day Ceremony in Helena

The annual Memorial Day Ceremony – which was canceled last year due to the pandemic – took place under sunny skies Sunday at the Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial at Memorial Park in Helena.
Master of ceremonies Bill Woon, of the Lewis and Clark County Veterans Memorial Foundation board, opened the ceremony with a moment of silence for those who have passed. After the national anthem and Chaplain Chaya Semple’s opening prayer, Woon recounted the beginnings of Memorial Park after World War II, with the installment of the First Special Service Force and the county veterans monuments.
He then paid recognition to the representatives for Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, Gold Star families, and “one of Helena’s own celebrities,” Marine and Coast Guard veteran Jim Heffernan. Woon, whose late father Dave Woon was a FSSF member, also pointed out an empty chair positioned nearby, symbolizing those missing in action.
Next came keynote speaker “Big John” Quintrell, who immediately faced and saluted Heffernan. Quintrell, a combat veteran with the storied “Wolfhounds” of the 27th Infantry Regiment in Vietnam in 1968-69, opened his remarks by giving credit to all of the service women who get overlooked.
“You always think of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, but the nurses, the clerks … thousands of women who supported us, this is their Memorial Day, as well,” he said.
Quintrell noted that he served in combat in Vietnam with plenty of heroes who didn’t come back.
“We lost 49 guys from our outfit, including 12 that died on Feb. 23, 1969, at a place called Diamond One,” he related. “I often ask myself – most of us who survived ask ourselves – why them and not me? But some questions have no answer. So we’re here today to keep their memory alive, to honor their ultimate sacrifices, and to rededicate ourselves to the meaning of service.”
After telling a story of his recent visit with a fellow Wolfhound with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in a Georgia hospital, Quintrell closed with an “Irish Blessing.”
The ceremony attended by about 75 people wound down with the Laying of the Wreath, a three-rifle volley salute, "Taps" on the bugle, a bagpipe recording of "Amazing Grace," and Chaplain Semple’s benediction.
In closing, Woon quoted a passage from Quintrell’s 2020 book “My 365 Days,” by GK Chesterton: “The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.”
