Homophobia and racism: Revisiting the horrors of apartheid

Moffie

(R)

“Our title is a derogatory Afrikaans term for ‘gay’,” he said in a press interview. “It is a South African weapon of shame, used to oppress gay or effeminate men. When you are called this word for the first time, you hide from it. You edit yourself. It is when you first pretend you are someone else. The realization that you are visible is instant. All you know about that word is that it means you are bad. You are rejectable and unacceptable and during Apartheid, just like a black woman or man, you were a crime. And so, you needed to put it away, you needed to cover it up, kill it—the moffie inside you. This is a film about how white South African men have been made for nearly a century.”