Homeward bound: Historical society returns ownership of mounted buffalo to CSKT tribe

After more than 60 years, Big Medicine is going home.

The Montana Historical Society board of trustees voted unanimously Thursday to return ownership to the Confederated Salish Kootenai Tribe of the large mounted white buffalo that has been part of the museum in Helena since 1961.

The tribe asked for the buffalo to be returned, saying it was taken from their land at the National Bison Range on the Flathead Indian Reservation.

Several tribal members attended Thursday’s meeting of the board.

Tom McDonald, CSKT tribal chair, told the board after the vote the tribe was deeply appreciative and paused during his comments.

“You can see this is emotional,” he said. “We will treat this animal with the respect it deserves.”

Others spoke to the board prior to the vote.

“Make us happy today, make us happy,” said Steven Small Salmon, a Pend d’Oreille tribal elder who said as a child he saw Big Medicine on the reservation. “We want it back.”

CSKT tribal council member Martin Charlo said he wanted to make sure the board knew how spiritual these things are, adding he remembers elders talking about going to bison range, praying and spending time with Big Medicine.

“Every time I have seen him it was very powerful,” he said.

“It’s nice where it is at right now, but we will showcase that and tell our story as best as we can,” Charlo said.

Shane Morigeau, a Democratic state senator and deputy executive officer with CSKT, said the tribe will be mindful of the care that goes into preserving Big Medicine.

He said if the board was gracious enough to return Big Medicine, the tribe would make sure he is in a safe place. He noted that the tribe is going to build a new cultural center.

Rick Eneas, CSKT executive officer, said it was not just about the history.

"As a people, the Salish and Kootenai are reclaiming our language and culture. One aspect of what Big Medicine symbolizes is what it looks like to hold on to the past and look to the future," he said.

Vernon Finley, director of the Kootenai culture committee, said people called Big Medicine the head chief. He said Big Medicine, who had a “black hat” and was not a true albino, was a symbolic part of adjusting to the world as it is.

The motion to turn over ownership was made by Tim Fox, former state attorney general, and it was followed with little discussion.

Board member Ken Robison asked if a holographic (3-dimensional) image of Big Medicine could be prominently displayed at the new Montana Heritage Center now under construction.

Molly Kruckenberg, the historical society director, said they were pleased to see Big Medicine’s ownership transferred to the CSKT.

She said as part of the agreement, the historical society will retain possession of Big Medicine until the tribes have a safe environment in which he can be displayed.

“This is not a repatriation request under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act; instead, this decision comes from discussions made on a government-to-government basis,” Kruckenberg said in an email.

“The Montana Historical Society regularly seeks advice and information from Montana’s Tribes, and this transfer of ownership reflects that positive relationship,” she said.

Big Medicine was born in 1933, according to the Montana Historical Society’s website.

“The birth was a crowning achievement of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes' efforts to recover a population of bison for their reservation,” the website notes.

In the early 1950s the Montana Historical Society made arrangements to ensure that, upon his death, Big Medicine would be moved to the state's museum and permanently preserved. Because he had some pigmentation - blue eyes, tan hooves, and a brown topknot - Big Medicine was a white buffalo rather than a pure albino, the website states. At his prime, he weighed 1,900 pounds, stood 6 feet high at the hump, and measured 12 feet from the tip of his nose to the end of his tail.

He spent his life on the National Bison Range and died in 1959. The taxidermy was completed in 1961 and Big Medicine was moved to the Montana Historical Society.

Morigeau said it would likely be about two years until Big Medicine is moved, once the new visitor center is built on the bison range.

“We only want to move him once,” Morigeau said, adding that Big Medicine is in surprisingly good shape, considering his age.

He said there will be a celebration once the move is made.

“He just holds tremendous cultural significance to us,” Morigeau said, thanking the Montana Historical Society for realizing that.

“It’s a big responsibility to take care of him,” he said, adding although Big Medicine’s physical body remains in Helena for now, “his spirit is going home with us today.”