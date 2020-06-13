Homes evacuated as 1,800-acre fire burns south of Helena; pre-evacuation issued near county line

Anyone who feels unsafe is also asked to voluntarily evacuate, Richards said.

The Montana Red Cross has opened a shelter for evacuees at La Quinta Inn, 701 Washington St. in Helena. Free meals and lodging are available at the shelter, and families will stay in individual rooms.

Families who need services should call the Montana Red Cross at 800-272-6668.

The fire is burning in "very steep and rugged" terrain, Richards said.

The DNRC, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and Lewis and Clark and Jefferson counties have all provided resources, and additional help is coming from central Montana. Three helicopters were on the scene Saturday evening.

"As this situation evolves, we're trying to get infrastructure in place and to get better facts," Richards said.

Due to the poor air quality Saturday evening, Lewis and Clark Public Health recommended that people in the Helena area stay indoors with windows closed and use an air purifier if possible.

"If you have serious lung conditions, it is advisable to retreat from the area until the smoke clears," the health department said in an announcement on Facebook.