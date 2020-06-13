Homes evacuated as 1,800-acre fire burns south of Helena; pre-evacuation issued near county line

About 20 homes were being evacuated after a wildfire sparked in Jefferson County south of Helena Saturday, and a pre-evacuation notice was issued near the Lewis and Clark County line.
Jefferson County Deputy Fire Warden Pat McKelvey said the size of the fire was estimated at 1,800 acres Saturday evening. Officials have not yet released information about the cause.
The fire is burning in the Lump Gulch area near Sheep Mountain and has produced a significant amount of smoke in the Helena area.
Hoyt Richards of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation said the fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. and had burned about 10 acres by the time officials arrived, but "that fire quickly evolved into a larger incident."
McKelvey said the homes that were being evacuated are in the Sheep Mountain, Jackson Creek and Little Buffalo Creek areas. He said 30-40 mph winds were initially blowing from south to north but were expected to begin blowing from west to east, which was part of the reason for the evacuations.
The pre-evacuation notice was issued for Jackson Creek, Holmes Gulch, Tucker Gulch, Unionville, Travis Creek, Davis Gulch, Blue Sky Heights and Forest Park Estates. Residents in these areas are asked to begin packing their belongings in case an evacuation is ordered, McKelvey said.
Anyone who feels unsafe is also asked to voluntarily evacuate, Richards said.
The Montana Red Cross has opened a shelter for evacuees at La Quinta Inn, 701 Washington St. in Helena. Free meals and lodging are available at the shelter, and families will stay in individual rooms.
Families who need services should call the Montana Red Cross at 800-272-6668.
The fire is burning in "very steep and rugged" terrain, Richards said.
The DNRC, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and Lewis and Clark and Jefferson counties have all provided resources, and additional help is coming from central Montana. Three helicopters were on the scene Saturday evening.
"As this situation evolves, we're trying to get infrastructure in place and to get better facts," Richards said.
Due to the poor air quality Saturday evening, Lewis and Clark Public Health recommended that people in the Helena area stay indoors with windows closed and use an air purifier if possible.
"If you have serious lung conditions, it is advisable to retreat from the area until the smoke clears," the health department said in an announcement on Facebook.
Officials are asking the public to refrain from calling 911 for information about the fire to keep the lines free for emergency calls.
