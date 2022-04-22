Homeowners use willows to halt erosion at Lake Helena

Some cut willows and discarded Christmas trees are getting new life and helping some Lake Helena homeowners keep their property from slipping away.

Two landowners of shoreline along Lake Helena are putting the finishing touches on a project they hope will keep their properties above water.

Jeff Ryan, board chair of the Lewis and Clark Conservation District and district supervisor, said the project, which his agency oversees, includes 14,000 willow branches, all cut by volunteers, and recycled Christmas trees.

He describes it as a “self-healing system,” adding the willow is cut in March when it is dormant, and when put in the soil it forms roots. He said each one of the stems produces a root mass, which he said was like “nature’s glue.” He estimated the projects combined involved 750 feet of shoreline. He added it was funded through grants and also paid for by the property owners.

Willows go dormant in the winter and they were soaked in water for 24 hours to stimulate root growth, conservation district officials said. Coir fabric, a coconut fiber weave, was also used in the planting.

Ryan said the willows came from near Canyon Creek School and Spring Meadow.

“We like to cut from different sites,” he said. “It’s just good business.”

Ryan said 20 ecology students from Carroll College cut nearly 4,000 branches. A church group helped out as well. He said he was amazed by the number of volunteers who participated and how engaged the landowners were in the project.

One property owner, Ian Robertson, said he had to do something, as he was losing several feet of shoreline and estimated five to six acres of his property is underwater.

He said he has his fingers crossed.

“I will do everything in my power to make it work,” Robertson, who has lived on the property 3 1/2 years, said.

Gary Willems, the other property owner, said he likes the way the willows look and is anxious to see the results once they are growing.

Both said they saw a story on a similar project last year in which landowner Tim Olds put the willows in.

“It’s a slow process but you can definitely see where the bank is falling in and losing large chunks quickly,” Willems said. “I like the design and engineering concept behind it.”

There are some costs associated with the project, such rental of the excavator. But Robertson and Willems said it was worth the investment.

For more information, call the conservation district office at 406-449-5000, Ext. 5.

