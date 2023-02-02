After more than 50 years, Homecrafters Furniture and Mattress is closing.

Owner Claudia Lancette said Thursday she decided to close the store, now located at 400 Euclid Ave. in the Lundy Center, after her husband Remi, who started the business, died in August.

She said she was uncomfortable in filling the void.

“It was kind of the decision we came to, without Remi being the final word,” she said from her office in the back of the store. “It’s the end of the era.”

Potential customers combed through Homecrafters on Thursday, perusing a showroom bursting with living room and dining room furniture with prices marked down. A final closing date has not been set.

Banners draped across the front of the building stated “Closing Forever,” “After 53 Years” and “End of An Era!”

There was also a sign: “Building for lease.”

Homecrafters was started in 1970 by Remi Lancette, Claudia said, adding it started off specializing in kitchens and bathrooms.

“There were all sorts of changes and we changed with the times and got into furniture and décor,” Claudia said. “We had so much cute stuff. People came from out of town.”

“We always tried to keep it interesting and friendly,” she said.

Several years ago the business moved from 1115 Euclid Ave., several blocks west, and moved to its present location in the Lundy Center.

She said Remi was sick and died in August from COVID-19-related illnesses. He was 85. She said her son-in-law John Berg had run the store for several years, but there was no interest from within the family to continue the business.

Claudia said she was not sad about closing Homecrafters.

“I am OK with it because he’s (Remi) not here,” she said. “We had so many good years.”

She says she plans on staying in Helena after the store closes, noting she has lots of family, consisting of three children and plenty of grandchildren and great-grandchildren nearby.

It’s the second big hit the Lundy Center has taken recently as CVS Pharmacy closed Wednesday. It was the only pharmacy on the city’s westside.

Justin Bloom, the vice president of Lundy Center, which is owned the Bloom family, said they hoping to find quality tenants to replace both. He said there was also a couple small shops vacant in the center as well.

“I see it as an opportunity to find some tenants that are a good fit for the community,” he said.

He said his family has operated the center since the 1980s and there have been periodic vacancies in the 13-shop strip mall, but he could not recall a time when two significant tenants had left at the same time.

He said Homecrafters building is 15,000 square feet and the CVS is 9,300 square feet and the other two smaller spaces are 1,000 square feet combined.

Of Homecrafters, Bloom said “It’s a real nice space.”

Of CVS, he said: “My friends who live on the westside who fill their prescriptions at CVS are sad to see it leaving.”

CVS officials said Wednesday all prescriptions will be transferred to the nearby CVS Pharmacy at 603 N. Montana Ave. to ensure that patients continue to have uninterrupted access to pharmacy care. There is another CVS Pharmacy at 3095 N. Montana Ave.

CVS officials said maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities they serve is an important factor they consider when making store closure decisions.

“Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community,” they wrote.