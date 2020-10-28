Home-school enrollment up 36% in Lewis and Clark Co.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Lewis and Clark County students enrolled in home school increased by about 36% for the 2020-21 school year.

According to figures released by Lewis and Clark County Superintendent of Schools Katrina Chaney, the county had 442 K-12 students enrolled in home school in 2019 and 603 this year.

Most of those students, 479, are in grades K-8. Just 124 of them are in grades 9-12.

Chaney said Lewis and Clark County usually ranks just behind Flathead and Gallatin counties for the highest number of home-school students in the state, and most counties saw an increase in home-school enrollment this year.

Chaney said there are a variety of reasons for the increase, but she believes the pandemic is a factor.

"Some families have health-compromised family members and are trying to keep the family well," Chaney said. "Some students tried digital learning and found it wasn't a good fit. Other families did not think the school schedule was going to work for their family, and a few parents had been consider home schooling for a while and thought this would be a good year to try it."