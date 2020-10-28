Home-school enrollment up 36% in Lewis and Clark Co.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of Lewis and Clark County students enrolled in home school increased by about 36% for the 2020-21 school year.
According to figures released by Lewis and Clark County Superintendent of Schools Katrina Chaney, the county had 442 K-12 students enrolled in home school in 2019 and 603 this year.
Most of those students, 479, are in grades K-8. Just 124 of them are in grades 9-12.
Chaney said Lewis and Clark County usually ranks just behind Flathead and Gallatin counties for the highest number of home-school students in the state, and most counties saw an increase in home-school enrollment this year.
Chaney said there are a variety of reasons for the increase, but she believes the pandemic is a factor.
"Some families have health-compromised family members and are trying to keep the family well," Chaney said. "Some students tried digital learning and found it wasn't a good fit. Other families did not think the school schedule was going to work for their family, and a few parents had been consider home schooling for a while and thought this would be a good year to try it."
Although Lewis and Clark County had more than 500 home-school students two years ago, Chaney said, home-school enrollment was generally on the rise in the years before the pandemic.
However, she said home-school is not for everyone. She said she has concerns that the large number of home-school students will result in lost revenue for local school districts, especially since many of those students will likely return to public schools the following year.
"I did talk with several other families who were on the fence and who did not end up sending in a home school notification," Chaney said. "I encouraged families to stay with the district if they weren't completely dedicated to home schooling."
