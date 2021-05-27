‘Home’: New exhibit at 1+1=1 Gallery on June 5

Home.

What does that mean to you?

Come explore at 1+1=1 Gallery, 434 N. Last Chance Gulch, and discover what it means to 11 artists whose works are on display as part of the gallery’s “Home” exhibit, running June 5 through July 10.

An open house is Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A gallery talk and exhibit tour is Saturday, June 12, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Gallery co-owner Maureen Shaughnessy recalls a time as a child when her family was on the move a lot. She and her seven siblings each got an apple box “and that was what we were allowed to keep our stuff in... everything we were keeping,” with another apple box for their clothes.

“To me, home is about relationships. That was how we made a home.”

Shaughnessy touched her heart, when asked where the idea and inspiration for this exhibit was born.

She suspects it also has something to do with how much time all of us have been spending at home since the pandemic hit last March.

“There are all these metaphors and symbols about home and I started wondering how other people thought about home.”