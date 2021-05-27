‘Home’: New exhibit at 1+1=1 Gallery on June 5

Home.
What does that mean to you?
Come explore at 1+1=1 Gallery, 434 N. Last Chance Gulch, and discover what it means to 11 artists whose works are on display as part of the gallery’s “Home” exhibit, running June 5 through July 10.
An open house is Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A gallery talk and exhibit tour is Saturday, June 12, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Gallery co-owner Maureen Shaughnessy recalls a time as a child when her family was on the move a lot. She and her seven siblings each got an apple box “and that was what we were allowed to keep our stuff in... everything we were keeping,” with another apple box for their clothes.
“To me, home is about relationships. That was how we made a home.”
Shaughnessy touched her heart, when asked where the idea and inspiration for this exhibit was born.
She suspects it also has something to do with how much time all of us have been spending at home since the pandemic hit last March.
“There are all these metaphors and symbols about home and I started wondering how other people thought about home.”
Once the idea came to her, she searched out artists whose works evoked in her feelings of home.
One of them is Helena artist Jennifer Thompson, who’s made a series of 12 nests of various sizes, for the show.
Thompson christened them with names such as “Gourd Nest,” “Rose Nest,” “Green Nest.”
She’s been making nests since 1993.
“These are my own works, but I’m usually building nests with students,” at schools around the state.
Somewhat to her surprise, she’s found a universal interest in nests, and students have loved building and sitting in them.
One is installed at Sixth Ward Park.
It all started when “I made nests as part of my graduate exhibit at Lesley University,” she said, where she earned a master’s degree in Expressive Art Therapy.
She built her first human-scale nest at The Myrna Loy in 1995. Much to her surprise, her two brothers and her brother-in-law, who are “big construction guys” got in the nest.
“They would hunker down and then rise up like they were hatching and then they would start laughing and slapping each other on the back.
“This was the greatest thing ever, if I can get these guys’ attention with an art piece.
“I also saw parents and children get into the nest together.
“It was just amazing to watch.
“I thought people need this. People are nurtured here -- in the nest form.”
Since then, she’s built 37-large scale nests, working with students at a number of Montana schools as an artist-in-residence and found that even high school students enjoy it
It was Project for Alternative Learning students who did the major work building the Sixth Ward Park nest, she said, with help from Bryant School students.
After students at Bynum School in Teton County completed a nest, all 20 students climbed into the nest and began storytelling.
“It’s like these miracles happen,” said Thompson.
“One reason I make nests with students -- is I’m working with the idea students ... need to create a safe space for themselves,” she said, adding that not all children have that space.
“Let’s teach students about how to create home for themselves, interiorly.”
Another nice thing about her nests is they’re made from natural materials, and eventually all of this goes home, back into the earth.
Tiny houses and rural buildings are the focus of Karen Abel’s work.
The Whidbey Island artist hand builds charming small-scale houses and structures from earthenware and stoneware slabs of clay.
One of her pieces is “Farm & Home,” featuring a tall red-roofed barn with a golden sun image on its side. Perched next to the barn is a tiny house.
In another piece, “Welcoming Them All Back Home,” she’s created a rural house with an open side. Three small chairs, each with a bird perched on the back, nestle inside.
“I communicate stories through images etched into the buildings or through the interaction of birds with each other and with their surroundings,” she wrote in her artist’s statement.
She doesn’t like to say very much about a work, she admitted in a phone interview, because she wants “people to fill in their own story.”
“When I look back on my own life, I’ve been fortunate. The whole home and hearth and neighborhood theme has been generally very happy memories…. I think that’s been my attraction to the whole house structure.”
Birds frequently make an appearance -- perched on rooftops or popping up indoors.
They add to the narrative, she said. “You put a whole bunch of birds on a structure and call them ‘nasty little gossips’ and it brings it back to the neighborhood.”
Birds really allow for interactions and stories.
She particularly likes crows. “They have so much personality. So much chutzpah!”
Birds also abound in the ceramic wall sculptures by Montana artist Wendy Anderson.
One close-up encounter is a bird perched on a nest.
In another, birds peacefully adorn the back and head of a happy horse.
In a third, a rustic teapot and cup rest on a shelf, a bird perched in a nook above.
Other exhibit artists and their media include: Tina Garrick-Albro, monotypes and collage; Maureen Cole, porcelain pottery; Brad DeFrees, watercolor; Claire Emery, woodcut; Amanda Fulk, ceramic sculpture; Cindy Hanson, fiber sculptures; Cassie Smith, ink and acrylic on birchwood.
And Shaughnessy is showing some of her dry point etchings and collagraph monoprints.
To preview the show, visit https://1plus1is1.com/exhibits/upcoming-exhibits-at-111-gallery/home-group-exhibit/
You can shop in person or online at 1plus1is1.com/gallery,
Spring gallery hours: Open Wednesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Or by appointment by calling 406-431-9931.