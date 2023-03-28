When Shellie Mitchell borrowed $900 from her son years ago to start a restaurant, she didn’t realize that 16 years later her and her daughter's diner would be named by the Small Business Administration Montana District as the Woman Owned Small Business of the Year.

“This year’s Montana SBA award winners are not only a testament to the grit and resiliency of Montana small businesses,” SBA Montana District Director Brent Donnelly said Friday in a news release, “but also an inspiration as they highlight the opportunities entrepreneurship affords to make tremendous impacts to our families and our Montana communities.”

Mitchell and daughter Aimee Myles said Tuesday during an interview at the 24-hour café they were stunned by the news.

“I’m not sure how many nominees there were, but no matter what I’m surprised and shocked,” Mitchell said.

Montana has 129,180 small businesses, according to the 2022 Small Business Profile by the SBA’s Office of Advocacy. These are businesses with 500 employees or less and make up 99.3% of all Montana businesses. There are 250,680 small business employees, making up 66.8% of Montana employees.

The SBA says 46% of those businesses are owned by women and women make up 46.8% of the workforce.

Myles said she was happy with the amount of growth and resilience the restaurant — which features the "Holy Cow!" in which diners can super-size their portions — has had in the past couple years despite COVID-19 and other challenges.

All this comes after Shellie’s relocated about 2 miles in the past year from 3122 US Highway 12 E. to a location twice the size once occupied by Perkins. They opened in the 5,736 square-foot location July 7.

Myles said customers came to the new location.

“They followed us,” she said. “They were happy for us.”

“I’m extremely happy we did it,” Mitchell said.

Their seating grew from about a capacity of 83 to 213.

Myles said they probably serve about 1,000 customers a day and have plans for improvements. She said new carpeting and windows are on the agenda, so that the breeze does not seep in.

They credit Casey Connors, a vice president of Valley Bank, for nominating them for the SBA award. They also say he was vey supportive in helping them move to a new location.

“Without him, none of this would be possible,” they said. Connors could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Mitchell and Myles said they would continue to do tasks for the community, such as raise money for July 4 fireworks in East Helena.

Among their appreciative customers is Doug Kralicek of Helena.

“I think it’s a great restaurant,” he said during breakfast Tuesday, noting their motto of “Nothing fancy, just good food.”

“She (Mitchell) just keeps growing and growing,” Kralicek said. “If they had a place twice this size she’d fill it up.”

In terms of the changes and the move, Mitchell and Myles remain optimistic.

“We’re enjoying it and our customers are enjoying it,” Myles said.

National Small Business Week will be observed April 30-May 6. A local presentation will be made to Shellie's during that time.

For more information about National Small Business Week, visit www.sba.gov/NSBW.