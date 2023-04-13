The opening reception for “Across the Divide 2023: Work by faculty artists from colleges across Montana” will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Baucus Gallery in the Holter Museum.

The reception, at 12 E. Lawrence St., is free and open to the public, with a cash bar and appetizers. The show runs at the Holter through July 29.

In this semi-annual exhibit, the Holter works with colleges across Montana to celebrate the arts in education, showcasing exemplary artists.

This exhibit celebrates their achievements as artists and educators. It also offers a look at the mentors and educators available in Montana creating and instructing contemporary art.

See work by art faculty from The University of Montana, Montana State University, Gallatin College, MSU Billings, UM Western and Helena College