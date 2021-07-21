Holter Museum breaks walls on new E.L. Wiegand Center

In the absence of any ground, Holter Museum of Art patrons and employees decided to break down some walls at a "groundbreaking" ceremony for the new E.L. Wiegand Creativity Center on Wednesday.

The small event marked the beginning of the construction phase for the creativity center, also known as the "W." The W will be located inside the Holter as it repurposes the Sherman and Milliken Galleries into a creative space.

According to development director and member manager Kelley Crevier, Diamond Construction will begin work in August and is expected to complete the transformation by December. Throughout the month of July, demo will be taking place inside the museum.

The space is set to open in the spring of 2022, with some minor use of the space prior to the grand opening.

