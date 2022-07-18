Holter Lake wake surfing event a 'confidence booster' for prosthetic users

Sarah Masso said she is "a little slower than the other kids." But on Friday, the 8-year-old from the Great Falls area, whose lower left leg was amputated at birth, went fast.

Sarah, her parents, Dave and Eliane, and he little brother, Nathan, participated in Hanger Clinic's first adaptive wake surfing day on Holter Lake.

"I thought it would be really hard," Sarah said, unable to contain her ear-to-ear smile after getting up on the board on the first try, with a little help from an instructor. "I liked it. It was fun."

Certified Prosthetist/Orthotist Robert Carvell with Hanger Clinic, a nationwide provider of orthotic and prosthetic care with a branch in Great Falls, organized the Hanger on Holter event and said he was inspired by a similar one in Colorado.

The clinic invited 10 of its patients to participate in the event.

"It's something I grew up doing, and it's just a blast," Carvell said. "It's such a big confidence booster to know they can do this stuff."

Eliane said that when her daughter began attending school, it was a tough time in her life. Sarah said she felt like "the only one in the world" with a prosthetic leg.

But out on the lake Friday, Eliane said it was good to see her daughter having so much fun.

"It's amazing; she just jumped right in without hesitation," she said. "I know she can do anything, she just has to work harder."

Dave said the family received the invitation Wednesday.

"She was so excited to do it," he said.

He took off work and piled his family in the car at 6 a.m. Friday to ensure they arrived on time.

"I didn't like the waking up part," Sarah said.

Hanger Clinic brought along waterproof prosthetic components to swap in for the participants, along with some sporty prosthetics to try out.

Luis Mora works as a clinical specialist for Blatchford, a manufacturer of components for lower extremity prosthetics that partnered with Hanger for the event. Mora is also an amputee, having lost his lower left leg to cancer about 28 years ago.

He said his focus is on using technology to improve the outcomes for prosthetic users, identifying and making minuscule adjustments to the equipment that allow them to feel more comfortable and hopefully more confident.

An avid runner, Mora said he is always looking to challenge himself physically, so when he got the invite to participate in Friday's outing, it was an easy "yes."

"It's empowering," he said of seeing others like him excelling at something they might not have thought possible before.

Carvell agreed.

"I've been looking forward to this," he said. "I'd be happy to do it again next year."

He said he hopes to expand the event to include more people in future iterations.

"If we have people who want to do it, we'll bring them out here," he said.

Fellow Hanger Clinic Certified Prosthetist/Orthotist Nate Aleksiewicz referred to the event as a good opportunity for those with physical disabilities to step outside of their comfort zones with instructors "uniquely qualified to understand the people in the water."

"This is pretty grassroots as far as our guys, our company having the idea and making it happen," Aleksiewicz said.

While heading back to the Log Gulch Campground docks, Dave sported a smile almost as big as his daughter Sarah's.

"It feels good," he said. "I like to see her get some confidence."