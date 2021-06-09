Holter features Soojin Choi: ‘To Be of Seven Minds’

That, too, is intentional. The installation is about emotion, Choi said, not about race and gender.

“I am focusing on facial expression or gesture,” which is why she is also using a collage of body parts.

As to the daunting building logistics used to create this family of figures, Choi used both slab and coil handbuilding and fired the figures in a large-cart gas kiln at the Red Lodge Clay Center in Red Lodge, where she is a long-term resident artist.

“When I make big sculptures, I build onto drywall, so I can slide and move the piece onto the kiln shelves without moving the sculpture itself,” she wrote in an email.

The largest piece, the green figure, she built from several parts that were attached with two-part epoxy after firing.

Choi started out in art as a painter and sees herself combining it with ceramics.

“I hope to be the artist in the boundary between ceramics and painting.”

Starting in fall, she will be a resident artist at the Archie Bray Foundation.