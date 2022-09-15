Holter director Chris Riccardo resigning Oct. 15 to return to ceramics

Health is one key reason Chris Riccardo is resigning as executive director of the Holter Museum of Art Oct. 15.

Another is art – having time to make it.

“I love this place,” he said, sitting in his office, which is often overflowing with work projects and fascinating art objects. Resigning is “one of the toughest decisions I’ve ever made.”

He started at the Holter as an education assistant in 2014, became interim director in 2015 and executive director in 2016.

Since the pandemic, the Holter has pretty much been on his mind 24/7.

“Stress can kill you,” he said of why he needs time to focus on himself and his own health.

“I’m an artist and I want to do that, and I haven’t really had the chance.

“I’d really like to commit one solid year and just be in my studio focusing solely on my work.”

In the future, he would like to step in periodically to help the Holter.

The Holter is planning to hire an interim director for six months, while it launches a search for a permanent director, said Holter board president Corey Palmer.

Riccardo is the third Helena arts director to step down in recent months – Steven Lee at the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts stepped into being Bray special projects manager this summer, and Grandstreet Theatre Managing Director Kal Poole announced his resignation in July.

All three departures are amicable.

And all three directors say the pandemic was a factor in their decision.

Riccardo took over as director during a very rocky time, when it looked like the Holter might have to shut its doors.

“We did a lot in six years,” he said.

The Holter is more financially stable, it’s expanded its education and outreach programs and built the new “W” Wiegand Creativity Center, offering a venue for all sorts of art and community events.

“It’s generating income,” he said. “It's bringing in people who’ve never been to the museum…and they’re being exposed to art.”

Initially, the Holter was planning a capital campaign to launch Holter Re-Imagined in 2018-2019, but scaled down that ambitious vision once COVID hit, focusing on the “W.”

Riccardo also threw himself into rebuilding trust and close relationships with community members, businesses and donors.

Some other accomplishments include:

launching two popular youth art programs – the After-school Teen Arts Council and Art for Survival;

installing a new membership database and growing membership;

revamping the Holter website;

initiating the Healing Arts Program with St. Peter’s Health;

initiating a resident artist program; and

exhibiting dynamic, thought-provoking shows like the interactive CAVE exhibit and “Speaking Volumes: Transforming Hate.”

“I’m super proud of the exhibits we’ve brought in," he said.

During the pandemic, the Holter shared the exhibits and artist talks online, which it will likely continue to do.

Riccardo sees now as the perfect time to leave, so a new leader can take the Holter to the next level.

“The past six months have definitely taken a toll,” Riccardo said. “People are tired.”

Board president Corey Palmer said the board is planning a farewell event for Riccardo and a celebration of his accomplishments, but the date hasn’t been set.

“I’m excited for Chris," Palmer said.

It’s been a hard few years, for him especially. He’s been facing the most pressure.

“I want to thank the community for helping us navigate through these tumultuous times.

“Chris really stepped in and stabilized the Holter and stabilized the finances,” said Palmer, “building a strong staff.”

He particularly credited Riccardo for creating the healing arts program, setting a compelling vision for the Holter and overseeing the creation of The "W."

“He’s ensured the Holter is a place for the community to come together to experience unique artistic voices.”

The bigger picture…

Last Wednesday, Steven Lee spent the whole day in his studio and one could hear the smile in his voice even over the phone.

Time to make art is one of the reasons Lee stepped down as director of The Bray.

He doesn’t think what’s happening on the art scene in Helena is unique.

He’s seeing nationwide changes in leadership in the ceramics world, he said. “A lot of people have moved on.”

For Lee, who announced his job change last November, “it was the right time to pass on the leadership.”

He had just headed up a successful multi-year capital campaign and campus renovation and oversaw receiving The Bray’s biggest endowment gift ever – a $15 million gift from the Windgate Foundation.

A new director can bring a different energy and ambition to the organization, he said.

The pandemic was a really scary time for The Bray.

Although it has an established international reputation, “it all could have disappeared in a minute.” People dug in and did everything they could to keep it afloat – moving classes, art auctions and sales online.

Government and foundation funding and donors provided a huge relief.

Both the state and federal government and foundations changed their rules to make themselves more flexible and responsive.

He sees the pandemic as an opportunity for nonprofits to take a fresh look at themselves and how they’ve always done things.

“It allowed us to look at things with a new light.”

In July, Kal Poole announced his resignation.

“I’ve had my dream job and it’s been awesome. I love, love, love Grandstreet,” he said. “But I think it will be good to have someone with a different skill set” step in.

He wants a break from stress and is looking forward to more time with his family.

“We had to reinvent the wheel 12 times,” he said of reacting to COVID.

Grandstreet had to close its doors for months.

So, it took plays and theater classes online, helped the city build an outdoor stage in Hill Park, produced shows with all the cast masked, and installed a new heating and air conditioning unit that purifies air.

The main problem arts organizations are facing, he said, is people fell in love with their couches.

“People are buying streaming services instead of tickets.

“People need to break up with Netflix,” he said, and get back to going to live shows, museums and galleries.

He sees stepping down from Grandstreet as a time to grow.

“I’ve got a ton of things that interest me. I’m excited to see what’s next.

“I’ve been working in theater 30 years.”

News from around the state…

Montana Arts Council Executive Director Tatiana Gant said not-for-profits have been particularly at risk during the pandemic. “They tend to run really close to the line.”

There’s been some turnover at Montana arts nonprofits, but it’s not something they’ve tracked the numbers on.

There are a lot of job openings at nonprofits in general, noted deputy director Kristin Han Burgoyne, but that’s also true in state government and the private sector.

For a lot of arts directors, navigating COVID was one of their legacy accomplishments, Burgoyne said.

But Helena’s three arts directors have all built an amazing legacy of accomplishments, she noted. “I don’t think COVID got the best of them….It will be exciting to see what they do next.”

Gant added, “I’ve heard people say, we’re not going back to prior times, it’s a portal. We’re going to come through in a totally different place.”