Holter art program proves contagious at the hospital, but in a wonderful way

It started in January 2019 and it’s been spreading ever since.
Unlike the coronavirus or the common cold — this contagion is one that lifts and heals the sagging spirit.
Ever since The Holter Healing Arts Program was introduced at St. Peter’s Health, it’s been spreading from department to department and earning smiles as it goes.
It just got another boost last Thursday morning.
HHA Coordinator Nicole Keintz pulled up to the hospital, her car trunk loaded with art supplies, delivering 25 new Maker Stations for 25 nurses’ lounges.
Helping her unload supplies was St. Peter’s Health Senior Nursing Director Kari Parmer.
The delivery was a special gift to the nurses to mark National Nurses Appreciation Week, on behalf of the nursing administration and the HHA Program.
Each Maker Station comes as an attractive, well-designed desktop unit containing black-and-white coloring cards created by Montana artist Sarah Angst and six different-style coloring sheets, plus a rainbow collection of colored pencils, gel pens and markers to color and decorate them.
Because the Maker Stations have proven so popular with patients, St. Peter’s administrators decided to share them with their staff.
“The patients absolutely love it that we are taking another avenue to healing than medications and procedures,” said Parmer.
“Healing doesn’t just have to happen with patients,” she said, adding that the Maker Stations will offer nurses “a way to decompress and take their minds someplace else” during their breaks.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Maker Stations were in nine different areas of the hospital for patients and families to use.
Due to the current pandemic, they’ve been temporarily pulled from patient areas.
Instead, patients can get individual sealed art packets they can use in the hospital and take home with them.
The reception to the Healing Arts Program at St. Peter’s has been totally positive.
In a recent Maker Station survey, one person wrote:
"1st impression -- WOW!!! Somebody really cares what we are all going through. 2nd impression - Great attention to detail. Wonderful choices, pens, pencils, markers -- lots of colors!".
When asked what improvements should be made, a respondent wrote:
"Pray over all supplies so they continue to ooze love, comfort and peace to cancer patients and their families. Thank you! This experience in the waiting room has made a difference in my life today. :-) "
“I haven’t heard a negative comment,” said Keintz.
“I talked to plenty of people. They all say it’s a wonderful idea. It has been so well received by everyone.”
She thinks art is more important than ever during these COVID-19 times.
“Art has such a magical way of transforming things and emotions and can be such a stress relief. We just want to help as many people as possible with the healing power of art.”
The Healing Arts Program started out in the Cancer Treatment Center, said Parmer, after Keintz and a physical therapist approached her with the idea of Maker Stations.
Keintz came up with the idea for the Healing Arts Program after dealing with two different brain tumor surgeries.
“After I recovered from that first surgery, I rediscovered photography,” she said, which she hadn’t done in years.
Then, the tumor grew back.
When Keintz was recovering from her second surgery, “I had this creative outlet. The more I worked with my art, the more I healed.
“I realized what a powerful tool it was.”
She approached the Holter Museum of Art’s executive director Chris Riccardo, who loved the idea and it’s been growing ever since.
The Healing Arts Program also has three art carts at St. Peter’s, one has been in the Cancer Center and one on the Oncology Floor. Another is slated for the Behavioral Health Unit. They’re all stocked with a wide array of art supplies and can be used for teaching art classes.
Due to the pandemic, the carts have been temporarily pulled from the units, and art packets are distributed instead.
Keintz has also been bringing in artwork to hang in the Cancer Treatment Center. The Holter Mini-Museum features artwork of a different local artist quarterly.
“I think the really cool thing is that it is one person’s dream that she made come true. And this dream is something that will positively affect so many people for such a long time — both caregivers and patients,” said Parmer. “So, kudos for Nicole for making her dream come true.”
The HHA program has been available to St. Peter’s patients and families for free, thanks to grants and donations.
“Today was a really proud day for the Holter,” said Riccardo last Thursday, when the Maker Stations were being delivered to St. Peter’s.
“We know how powerful art can be and how it can heal people and communities.”
I’m super proud for this program. ...Our presence is everywhere in the hospital.”
The Holter Museum is being approached by others to do an HHA program at their medical facilities, and the Holter is researching how they can expand the program.
A key step for expanding it is a new partnership with West Mont, which is helping the Holter put together art packets.
“It just feels so good to work with West Mont clients,” he said. “It’s an amazing partnership we made.”
The Holter wants to build not only the HHA Program, but also arts education in the community.
“There’s such a need and desire for this.”
The museum’s difficult times in recent years “lit a fire under us,” he said.
“I think you’re going to see some really exciting changes here in a relatively short time.”
The difficult times “forced us to rethink who we are and what we are in the community.”
He predicts that Healing Arts and art education are “going to be a big part of who we are in the future.”
For more information on the Holter and its programs, visit https://www.holtermuseum.org/, 12 E. Lawrence, 442-6400, and follow it on social media.
