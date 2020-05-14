Holter art program proves contagious at the hospital, but in a wonderful way

The Healing Arts Program also has three art carts at St. Peter’s, one has been in the Cancer Center and one on the Oncology Floor. Another is slated for the Behavioral Health Unit. They’re all stocked with a wide array of art supplies and can be used for teaching art classes.

Due to the pandemic, the carts have been temporarily pulled from the units, and art packets are distributed instead.

Keintz has also been bringing in artwork to hang in the Cancer Treatment Center. The Holter Mini-Museum features artwork of a different local artist quarterly.

“I think the really cool thing is that it is one person’s dream that she made come true. And this dream is something that will positively affect so many people for such a long time — both caregivers and patients,” said Parmer. “So, kudos for Nicole for making her dream come true.”

The HHA program has been available to St. Peter’s patients and families for free, thanks to grants and donations.

“Today was a really proud day for the Holter,” said Riccardo last Thursday, when the Maker Stations were being delivered to St. Peter’s.

“We know how powerful art can be and how it can heal people and communities.”