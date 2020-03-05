Hitchcockian peril: Stalked by an invisible man

Still, “Invisible Man” remains a powerful portrait of a victim of abuse regaining her strength. If we keep our eyes and hearts focused on Cecilia, the film is riveting. It’s only when we begin staring into nothingness looking for the killer that we have trouble seeing the logic of it all.

Thanks for a nuanced internal performance by Elizabeth Moss, the portrait of Cecilia’s recovery is gripping. The period where we walk with her while she navigates PTSD is sad, authentic. It’s not science fiction when she tiptoes outside to get the mail and is traumatized simply by seeing a happy morning jogger.

Her fear is so deep, even simple daily tasks are disrupted.

That’s the horror of abuse – that it doesn’t end with physical separation from the abuser. The aftershocks of that harm live on long after the abuse stops.

Leigh Whannell deserves applause for the exceptional direction of this thriller. He walks in Hitchcock’s shoes as he builds suspense, one invisible step at a time.

Hitchcock often spoke of the difference between mystery and suspense.

“Mystery is when the spectator knows less than the characters,” he said. “Suspense is when the spectator knows more than the characters.”