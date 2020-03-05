Hitchcockian peril: Stalked by an invisible man

The Invisible Man
After suffering abuse, victims are often frozen by fear.
The abuser banks on that paralysis to avoid detection, punishment and retribution.
But when victims thaw, begin to process their plight and plot their response, abusers best beware. Time’s up.
“The Invisible Man” is a #MeToo abuse drama masquerading as a sequel to an old science fiction movie from 1933.
The story is tense from the first minute.
Deep into the night, we watch a frightened wife sneak away from her house while her husband sleeps. Their “home” is armed like a prison -- to keep visitors out and occupants in.
Thanks to some stealthy cyber-maneuvers Cecilia disarms the system, climbs the wall and runs down the road.
We’re already on edge, and only 15 minutes have elapsed.
Predictably, Cecilia suffers from PTSD from the abuse. A friend, who’s a cop, let’s her stay at his house for safely.
Recovery is slow. She can’t even get up the courage to collect mail.
Then news comes that her husband has committed suicide. At last, the fear can subside and healing can begin.
But, just when Cecilia thinks it’s safe to go back to get the mail again, strange things start happening to her – a fire in her kitchen, strange movements in her bedroom.
Apparently, the abuser -- a brilliant scientist -- has returned, this time as an invisible stalker.
Cecilia will now have to go through the repeat the process of replacing fear with calm, so that she can – for the second time – free herself from abuse.
“Invisible Man” starts with fear freezing the brain of a strong woman. “Invisible Man” ends – twice – with Cecilia’s brain triumphing over fear – from “too scared to think” to “smarter than she thinks.”
“Invisible Man” provides a road map of how a victim might progress from paralysis to power.
This saga of domestic abuse lies buried inside a science fiction tale which, on occasion, stretches credulity. The terror of the invisible psychopath includes knives floating through the air and bodies lifting off the ground. I managed to stay absorbed, but my eyebrows raised up a notch or two at times.
And the film does, eventually, leave the elevated confines of a concept film to descend (briefly) into the formula of a predictable slash-trash thriller. Any hope we had of a refined exploration of abuse, without exploitive melodrama, are dashed in the rush to the finish.
Still, “Invisible Man” remains a powerful portrait of a victim of abuse regaining her strength. If we keep our eyes and hearts focused on Cecilia, the film is riveting. It’s only when we begin staring into nothingness looking for the killer that we have trouble seeing the logic of it all.
Thanks for a nuanced internal performance by Elizabeth Moss, the portrait of Cecilia’s recovery is gripping. The period where we walk with her while she navigates PTSD is sad, authentic. It’s not science fiction when she tiptoes outside to get the mail and is traumatized simply by seeing a happy morning jogger.
Her fear is so deep, even simple daily tasks are disrupted.
That’s the horror of abuse – that it doesn’t end with physical separation from the abuser. The aftershocks of that harm live on long after the abuse stops.
Leigh Whannell deserves applause for the exceptional direction of this thriller. He walks in Hitchcock’s shoes as he builds suspense, one invisible step at a time.
Hitchcock often spoke of the difference between mystery and suspense.
“Mystery is when the spectator knows less than the characters,” he said. “Suspense is when the spectator knows more than the characters.”
Hitch also noted that “there is no terror in the bang, only in the anticipation of it.”
Whannell understands these distinctions, and is careful to arm us with knowledge of the danger, and then let us squirm as Cecilia walks towards invisible peril, time and time again.
“Invisible Man” delivers what fans of good thrillers demand: carefully constructed tension that tingles all the way to the end.
And, as we exit the theater, should an innocent jogger happen to approach us from behind, we’ll likely jump.
As the runner passes by and our blood pressure returns to normal, Whannell – and Hitchcock – would likely both be smiling. “Gotcha,” they’d whisper.