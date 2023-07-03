When writing articles for the Helena Nugget over the past few years, I have always tried to explore some little known details of a particular structure like the state Capitol or how artifacts stored in Virginia City and Nevada City contributed to the renovation of the Capitol when it was underway over 20 years ago.

At other times it was to share information about a hidden gem such as Shaw’s Best Factory which was located in a residential area near Hawthorne School and was known for manufacturing pancake ﬂour.

Yes, the building is still there today.

As a person who has walked or ridden a bike throughout the streets of Helena for over 50 years, I have often been surprised by the ornamental decoration on many buildings that has remained silently hidden until one day when I ﬁnally see it.

Such is the case with the tailor and the seamstress who sit quietly tucked in near the top of the Fligelman’s Department Store Building’s (now the New York Block) parapet. For decades their eyes have constantly measured the activity on Last Chance Gulch below, except for the years when a metal facade blocked their view.

And I hesitate to admit it, but the “owner’s thumbprint” embossed on the Securities Building took me years to notice! What a fun, unique addition to a beautiful building. Who doesn’t enjoy ﬁnding none other than Atlas supporting part of the granite facade of the Atlas Block?

Perhaps the real beauty of living in a city like Helena with such a plentiful supply of wonderful architecture is that you can always ﬁnd new features that you have overlooked in the past.

Today the nugget to be found is not a particular structure like the St. Helena Cathedral or any other landmark building but instead simply a piece of history that can be mined and found by anyone. The gems are the streets on Helena’s westside. As I take my usual walk I am going to pay particular attention to the streets and avenues to see what I can learn from them.

So put on your coat since it’s a little cool this morning and come with me.

Out the door I go and onto the Hayes Avenue sidewalk, headed up the hill going south. Ahh, my ﬁrst nugget! Although it took me a few years to realize it, many of the north/south avenues on the west side of Helena are named after U.S. presidents. Rutherford Hayes was an Ohio lawyer who served as the 19th president from 1877-1881.

I’ve come to the intersection with Power Street which, like many of the east/west streets on the west side, are named after signiﬁcant Helena pioneers. Another hidden gem!

Thomas Power was one of the most successful businessmen in all of Montana and controlled most of the trade and freight network between the Midwest, Fort Benton and Helena. But wait, the name for the street that is stamped in the concrete sidewalk says Hemlock. It turns out that Hemlock was changed to Power Street in 1919, when the Commercial Club committee on city planning and beautifying circulated a petition among Hemlock Street residents and owners. Nearly all signed the petition and the change was made.

I will simply say that on a dark, windy and stormy night I would feel much more comfortable walking on Power Street instead of one called Hemlock.

Let’s head east on Power (Hemlock if you prefer), where the next street we come to is Monroe Avenue, which is of course named for James Monroe, the fifth president from 1817-1825 and the last of the country’s founding fathers to become president.

Continuing down Power going east my next chance for a nugget is at Harrison Avenue. In this case there are two presidents named Harrison. William Henry, who was the ninth president, died 31 days after his inauguration in 1841. Benjamin, the 23rd president from 1889-1893 was in oﬃce when Montana became a state and Fort Harrison was named for his grandfather, William Henry.

It is also worthy to note that the Power Mansion is at this intersection as are three other stately homes. This is also a great spot to see an important relic (gem) from the early days of Helena.

In the parking strip boulevard there is a granite post and an adjacent granite slab that served as a hitching post for horses pulling a carriage and a stepping stone to help folks step up into and down from the carriage. Not something seen in many residential areas today.

Hmm, seems like my prospecting is ﬁnding some good nuggets today!

I’ve decided to turn right on Harrison and head south toward an intersection with Holter Street. It is named for Anton M. Holter, pioneer lumberyard and hardware company founder. A. M. Holter’s grandson, Norman J. Holter, a biophysicist, invented the Holter monitor, a portable device that measures the electrical activity of the heart, in Helena.

Here again as I look at the name stamped in the sidewalk, it says Spruce Street, not Holter. That same 1919 petition that changed Hemlock Street to Power Street changed Spruce to Holter. Helena has deﬁnitely found ways to honor its outstanding citizens. So long Hemlock and Spruce! I thoroughly enjoy having the sidewalks embossed with the names since it adds to the mystery of ﬁnding nuggets!

Now I am proceeding east on Holter to Madison Avenue named after, you guessed it, James Madison. He was the fourth president from 1809-1817 and is hailed as the Father of the Constitution. Turning north on Madison I reach the intersection with Power. Looking at the name embossed in the sidewalk I see that I have somehow ended up on “Wadison” Street!

No president by that name so I surmise that either the concrete ﬁnishers at that corner had a long hot day and were very tired OR they had a sense of humor and decided to leave their signature permanently in their work.

Continuing north on Madison, I reach the intersection with Gilbert Street, which was named after pioneer H. S. Gilbert, and NOT well-known architect Cass Gilbert, who designed the Montana Club and the first Northern Paciﬁc Train Depot. Finally, heading west up Gilbert I come back to my original starting point on Hayes.

My walk has been shorter than usual and Hauser, Flowerree, Garﬁeld and other streets will have to wait for another day for someone to mine their gems. This prospecting walk has produced a cache of nuggets.

It was a good day!

Simply put, Helena is a treasure trove of history and has amazing examples of the wonderful treasures our founders left for us.

We just need to take the time to see and enjoy their gift.