Nuggets From Helena: Carson Addition gave GIs an affordable place to live after WWII

America’s economy boomed after World War II ended in mid-1945. GIs came home from the European and Pacific Theatres, got married, had children, attended or finished school, began careers and needed affordable places to live. Builders responded to the soaring demand for affordable housing; Helena was no exception.

In Helena, builder William (Bill) Avon Carson constructed the little Carson Addition just east of the State Capitol Complex. All Carson Addition homes were modest. Carson homes were priced between $11,000 and $13,000, met FHA standards and were approved under the GI Bill loan program for veterans.

The Carson Addition is bordered by Oakes Street to the west, Ninth Avenue to the north, Hannaford Street to the east and Sixth Avenue to the south. In the addition, all streets are numbered except for Silver Street. There is no Seventh Avenue or Tenth Avenue in the addition. Carson purposely curved Eighth and Oakes to slow traffic and make the area safer for children because those streets are closest to what once was Ray Bjork Elementary School. Nearby Carson Street (in front of the 1959 Governor’s Mansion) is named after Carson. He very likely named the street himself. Carson sold the property that the current Governor’s Mansion sits on to the state.

Carson Addition homes were economies of scale, very plain and almost boring. Unlike Helena’s upper westside with historic, ornate and architecturally-rich homes, Carson homes had few architectural adornments. Most had right angle, corner bedroom windows, solid wood front doors with three graduated, stair step windows and a gabled roof in front. All had state-of-the-art (at the time) in-floor radiant heat with copper pipes embedded in concrete foundations. Early day double-paned metal windows were used throughout the homes; picture windows were featured in living rooms. Single-car, attached garages were included because most families only owned one car after WWII. With nearly the same sizes and only six different designs, labor costs were lower for the homes. About 45 of the 180 planned homes were built in the addition; the Sixth Avenue Mormon Church is now located on former lots. There were a few non-Carson constructed homes in the addition that were constructed when parts of wide lots were sold off. Plats show alleyways but there really was no room for them with the addition’s very shallow lots, some of which were as wide as 130 feet. Carson homes vary only slightly in size (968 to 1,429 square feet), with one bathroom and two or three bedrooms.

W.A. Carson was the first tract housing builder in Helena. Lewis and Clark County records document the Carson Addition as number 49 on the list of Helena additions. Carson debuted the little homes in 1950 with a Sunday afternoon open house. The addition had curbs, sidewalks and paved streets. Carson said, “there was more sunshine, more Helena Valley views, and more mountain views,” from the addition. And, nearby shopping arrived in 1959 as Helena grew eastward with the former Capital Hill Mall. Original covenants restricted boulevard tree planting to maintain the sunshine in the Carson Addition.

Bill Carson’s birth certificate says he was born in Helena in 1914. However, his 1967 obituary says he was born in Butte but graduated from Helena High School. Sadly, Carson died of natural causes at the young age of 52. Carson had a significant impact on the growth and development of Helena. He was a fair board president and was involved in more than 40 Helena civic groups. Carson Construction had offices in Helena, Seattle, Los Angeles and Alaska. Carson began his work life in nearby York shoveling sand at the Golden Messenger gold mine. One of his next jobs was with Helena Fuel Company, which was owned by Arthur Cooper, actor Gary Cooper’s brother. By 1941, Carson was employed by Merrill Construction as a superintendent.

Carson obtained a contract with the federal government in the early 1960s to move 1,800 very cheaply framed homes from Washington to Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. A few of those homes remain on Van Orsdel Road in the Helena Valley today. Carson bought Helena Sand and Gravel in 1955 from George Jacoby, who had started mining gravel on the westside of town in 1928. Jacoby’s gravel, used for ready mix, was shipped to the then-under-construction Fort Peck Dam in the late 1930s. Mining at the Helena Sand and Gravel pit ceased in 1964 and a lake was born at the site. In 1981, the state of Montana purchased the land for recreational use at a place that’s now called Spring Meadow Lake.

I recognized the Carson Addition as a tract when I saw it in 1970 after my first Capitol tour and considered the homes were very plain. Ironically, I have lived in a Carson home since 1984. Carson Addition homes are considered historic because they now are more than 50 years old. All homes over 50 years old are potentially historic according to the National Register of Historic Places if they have retained their original design, windows and building materials.

Fran Viereck is a retired state employee, has a B.A. from Carroll College and also graduated from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy. Viereck wrote this for the Lewis and Clark County Heritage Tourism Council, which provides the monthly "Nuggets From Helena" column for the Independent Record.