Two local organizations presented the Helena Parks Department and Lewis and Clark County Heritage Preservation Office with financial contributions to their Helena Fire Tower rehabilitation project.

Ahead of an informal presentation of the checks held Wednesday afternoon at the Fire Tower, Heritage Preservation Officer for Helena and Lewis and Clark County Pam Attardo said the donations, totaling nearly $5,000, had fully funded the $200,000 project for the tower built in the 1870s and known as the "Guardian of the Gulch."

"The Soroptimist fund (for the tower rehabilitation) was started a while back," Attardo said. "It's great to be able to finally put these funds to good use."

She said the project has been postponed as the city's request for proposals from contractors was issued later than expected and the timber requires time on site to acclimate.

"We hope to start early next summer," she said. "We're hoping for the end of June, but that of course is up in the air, depending on weather."

Attardo said she anticipates the work will take about six to eight weeks.

She said "the cab" at the top of the tower will be removed and repaired by Preserve Montana in that organization's shop.

The only responder to the city's request for proposals was Doug Porter.

Porter runs Porter & Associates in Burlington, Vermont, and specializes in historic timber framing. He was also part of the team that surveyed the tower a year ago.

Attardo said Porter and crew will disassemble the legs of the tower piece by piece.

"We're going for a full rehabilitation of the structure," she said. "That will give us a better idea of what we're dealing with. We know most of the tenons are bad, but we won't know the full extent of the rot until its disassembled."

She said new timber will be cut to length and likely scarf-jointed into place.

The project also aims to address some of the previous repair efforts, that were made in good faith by the city but were not exactly best practice when it comes to both historic preservation and timber framing.

"It's so typical of these types of structures. We never arrive to find something pristine," Porter said during his survey of the structure in July 2022. "But we also have to acknowledge that without the earlier repairs, it might not be here today."

Soroptimist International of Helena presented a check for more than $2,700 for purchase of the timber.

"We've been serving the Helena community for about 80 years," Soroptimist Treasurer Jan Martin said. "Historic preservation has long been a part of that service, and that's how we got involved in the Fire Tower."

She also noted the organization's previous financial contributions to the landmark that help secure its festive lighting, fencing and interpretive plaque.

Lewis and Clark County Historical Society Treasurer Barbara Smith presented the group with a check for $2,000.

"That made it happen, and we're so grateful you folks have kept this money all that time," Attardo said.