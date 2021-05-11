Groups petition to remove name of Confederacy leader from Montana sites

Seven groups asked the U.S. Board of Geographic Names on Tuesday to rename three geographic places in Montana now named after Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederated States of America during the Civil War, and change them in honor of Indigenous people and Chinese immigrants.

A petition was submitted by the Montana Racial Equity Project, the Montana Human Rights Network, Forward Montana Foundation, Mai Wah Society, The Montana Wilderness Association, The Wilderness Society and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT).

Those places include Davis Gulch, just south of Helena’s city limits in Lewis and Clark County, and Jeff Davis Peak and Jeff Davis Creek, located in the southern stretch of the Bitterroot Range.

The groups noted Davis, who served as president of the confederacy from 1861-1865, was an ardent defender of slavery and white supremacy.

"Montana deserves better than to have three geographic features named in recognition of a white supremacist who, in his defense of slavery, led to the deaths of three-quarters of a million Americans," the petition states.

The petition quotes him as saying "African slavery, as it exists in the United States, is a moral, a social and a political blessing."