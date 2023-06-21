A little piece of winged history has landed at the Helena Regional Airport for a few days.

A World War II B-17G aircraft, also known as a “Flying Fortress,” is on display on the south side of the airport at Morrison Park, 2430 Airport Road, courtesy of the nonprofit Commemorative Air Force Airbase Arizona Museum in Mesa, Arizona.

It’s available not only for public viewing, but for taking a spin in the skies as well.

Col. Fulton “Catfish” Rivers said the aircraft will be in Helena through Sunday. The Commemorative Air Force’s mission is to educate, inspire, and honor through flight and living history experiences.

The aircraft, known as “Sentimental Journey,” features a picture of actress Betty Grable, who was the No. 1 pinup girl of World War II. The plane was delivered to the Army to be used in the Pacific Theater. This particular aircraft was built in November 1944 by Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach, California. It is one of less than 10 B-17Gs in the world still flying out of almost 13,000 made from 1935-1945. And 8,000 of them were lost in combat, the Commemorative Air Force stated.

Hours for the Helena visit are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The public can tour the restored aircraft for $10 per person or $20 for a family of four.

Flights are also available. As for the more adventurous, a person can pay $850 to sit in the nose cone of the plane during a flight or sit in the gunner aerial area for $475.

The Flying Fortress is one of the most famous airplanes ever built, the National Museum, of the U.S. Air Force says on its website. The B-17 prototype first flew on July 28, 1935.

The 55,000-pound aircraft has a cruising speed of 160 mph and top speed of 300 mph and a range of 1,850 miles.

Few B-17s were in service on Dec. 7, 1941 and production quickly accelerated after the U.S. entry into World War II. The aircraft is best known for the daylight strategic bombing of German industrial targets. Production ended in May 1945 and totaled 12,726, the website states. The B-17G was the last production model of the B-17. It included a new chin turret for head-on attack, Britannica.com stated.

On Wednesday, Wade Riordan, load master with the Commemorative Air Force which relies on volunteers, provided children with a history of the aircraft.

One young boy, wearing a faux coonskin cap, was asked what he thought of the B-17G.

“It’s a cool plane,” he said.

For more on the visit, go to azcaf.org.