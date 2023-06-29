The Montana Club is among 44 historic preservation projects to share more than $10 million in grants from the Department of Commerce, it was announced Thursday.

The club, at 24 W. 6th Ave., will receive $90,040 through the Department of Commerce's Montana Historic Preservation Grant program to be used to improve historical sites, historical societies and history museums in Montana.

The grant came as good news to Charles Robison, president of the Original Montana Club Cooperative Association's board of directors.

“We’re real excited,” he said. “We’re going to bring air conditioning back.”

Robison said air conditioning would be restored on the sixth floor and second-floor dining room. And he said they hoped to use some of the funds to increase access to restrooms. He said there were also plans to pursue air conditioning for the Rathskeller, a bar and entertainment venue in the basement.

The grants are through a state-funded program created in 2019 through Senate Bill 338, also known as the Montana Museums Act of 2020. It increased the state lodging tax from 3% to 4% to help fund the new Montana Heritage Center and provide grants to local museums and historical sites statewide.

“It is important for us to showcase our state’s rich history, as well as the culture and heritage that created Montana as we know it today,” Scott Osterman, Montana Department of Commerce director, said in a news release.

Osterman said these grants will help 31 Montana communities increase “economic development, community revitalization and statewide tourism through added investment, job creation, business expansion and local tax-base growth.”

Robison said it's been years since the Montana Club has had functioning air conditioning. The club was founded in 1885. A seven-story building was built in 1893 at 24 W. 6th Ave.

He said the project would fulfill the grant’s goal of making the building accessible to the public.

In late April, Robison told members of his group, the Original Montana Club Cooperative Association, about plans to sell the Rathskeller. The association had been sued by the Montana City Club Building Condominium Owners Association, who are the other owners of the Montana Club building, for $580,000 in unpaid assessments and interest. It is believed the sale of the Rathskeller could produce at least $600,000 and allow the club to keep its sixth-floor dining room and kitchen open.

Other projects receiving funding include:

• Anaconda: $235,000 for the Copper Village Museum and Arts Center

• Baker: $160,000 for the Baker State Bank Building

• Billings: $100,000 for the Acme Building

• Billings: $414,400 for the Billings Depot

• Billings: $500,000 for Moss Mansion

• Billings: $ 236,000 for the Babcock Theatre

• Browning: $500,000 for the Blackfoot Spiritual & Heritage Center

• Butte: $500,000 for the Kelly Block Building

• Columbus: $500,000 for the Stillwater County Courthouse

• Deer Lodge: $283,500 for the Deer Lodge City Hall

• Fort Peck: $500,000 for the Fort Peck Theatre

• Glendive: $116,000 for the Charles Krug House

• Great Falls: $340,000 for The History Museum

• Great Falls: $400,000 for the Rocky Mountain Building

• Great Falls: $250,000 for the Great Falls Civic Center

• Great Falls: $300,979 for the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art

• Hamilton: $100,000 for the Daly Mansion

• Harlowton: $375,000 for the Harlowton Roundhouse

• Havre: $359,672 for Havre Beneath the Streets

• Helena: $90,040 for the Montana Club

• Joliet: $83,000 for the Joliet Town Hall and Courthouse

• Jordan: $400,000 for the Garfield County Museum

• Kalispell: $31,000 for the Hockaday Museum of Art

• Lewistown: $100,000 for Oullette Place

• Lewistown: $270,000 for the Waite House

• Libby: $173,659 for the Historic Hotel Libby

• Livingston: $392,277 for the Historic Teslow Grain Elevator

• Malta: $221,590 for the Edward & McLellan Block

• Miles City: $119,688 for the Miles City Convent Keepers Community Center

• Miles City: $200,000 for Miles City Elks Lodge #537

• Miles City: $500,000 for the Milligan Building

• Missoula: $175,200 for the Historical Museum at Fort Missoula

• Missoula: $100,000 for the Lenox Flats Building

• Missoula: $300,000 for the National Museum of Forest Service History

• Polson: $70,351 for the Miracle of America Museum

• Red Lodge: $136,366 for the A.D. Whitcomb Garage

• Red Lodge: $367,578 for the Roosevelt Center

• Ringling: $141,773 for the Ringling Church

• Shelby: $5,600 for the Shelby Town Hall

• Virginia City: $141,250 for the Coggswell-Taylor House

• Virginia City: $161,201 for the Hickman House

• Walkerville: $25,000 for the Walkerville Community Market

• West Glacier: $493,200 for the Wheeler Cabin

• Winnett: $498,720 for the Petroleum County Courthouse.

Eligible applicants for the program include incorporated nonprofit organizations, incorporated cities or towns, associations, counties and tribal governments. The next application cycle for the MHPG program is expected to be in the fall of 2023 with a tentative grant deadline of Feb. 28.

For more information, visit comdev.mt.gov.