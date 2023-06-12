The Foundation for Montana History is launching its Helena History Tours from Thursday through the Labor Day weekend.

The tour gives locals and visitors a glimpse into the rich history of Helena. They also promote heritage tourism, outdoor recreation and support downtown businesses.

“These tours offer a great opportunity for people of all ages to learn and support our mission to preserve Montana history,” Charlene Porsild, CEO of The Foundation for Montana History, said in a news release.

Helena History Tours will offer three distinct walking tours, running five times per week with more private tours available. There is also a pedaling tour available. Tour times range from 70 to 90 minutes. Tickets range from $10-$20 and children under 4 are free.

The tours are:

1. Adventure on the Ambrose Trail: This guided stroll meets at the Mount Helena parking area above Reeder’s Village. On this low-key traverse, you will hear stories of the colorful characters and events that helped shape Helena history. Saturdays at 11 a.m.

This guided stroll meets at the Mount Helena parking area above Reeder’s Village. On this low-key traverse, you will hear stories of the colorful characters and events that helped shape Helena history. Saturdays at 11 a.m. 2. Breweries & Brothels: This downtown, guided walk begins at Reeder’s Alley. Along the way, you’ll visit the historic red-light district and learn about Helena’s brewing history and hear stories of Madams from Helena’s underworld! Thursdays & Fridays at 5 p.m.

This downtown, guided walk begins at Reeder’s Alley. Along the way, you’ll visit the historic red-light district and learn about Helena’s brewing history and hear stories of Madams from Helena’s underworld! Thursdays & Fridays at 5 p.m. 3. Miners to Millionaires: This guided tour starts at the Helena walking mall near Big Dipper Ice Cream. Every step tells a story as you explore Helena’s historic Last Chance Gulch and the buildings that dominate the skyline today. Saturdays & Sundays at 1 p.m.

This guided tour starts at the Helena walking mall near Big Dipper Ice Cream. Every step tells a story as you explore Helena’s historic Last Chance Gulch and the buildings that dominate the skyline today. Saturdays & Sundays at 1 p.m. 4. Pedaling through the Past: Tours also include a history guide on the Bert & Ernie’s Pedal Pub twice a week. Wednesdays & Fridays at 10 a.m. https://www.bertanderniespedalpub.com

Ticketing, schedule and more information is available online at https://www.mthistory.org/tours.

Tour sponsors include: Visit Helena, The Base Camp, Blackfoot River Brewing, and The Windbag Saloon.

The Foundation for Montana History is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All ticket proceeds support historic preservation grants across the state.