The Foundation for Montana History is launching its Helena History Tours from Thursday through the Labor Day weekend.
The tour gives locals and visitors a glimpse into the rich history of Helena. They also promote heritage tourism, outdoor recreation and support downtown businesses.
“These tours offer a great opportunity for people of all ages to learn and support our mission to preserve Montana history,” Charlene Porsild, CEO of The Foundation for Montana History, said in a news release.
Helena History Tours will offer three distinct walking tours, running five times per week with more private tours available. There is also a pedaling tour available. Tour times range from 70 to 90 minutes. Tickets range from $10-$20 and children under 4 are free.
The tours are:
- 1. Adventure on the Ambrose Trail: This guided stroll meets at the Mount Helena parking area above Reeder’s Village. On this low-key traverse, you will hear stories of the colorful characters and events that helped shape Helena history. Saturdays at 11 a.m.
- 2. Breweries & Brothels: This downtown, guided walk begins at Reeder’s Alley. Along the way, you’ll visit the historic red-light district and learn about Helena’s brewing history and hear stories of Madams from Helena’s underworld! Thursdays & Fridays at 5 p.m.
- 3. Miners to Millionaires: This guided tour starts at the Helena walking mall near Big Dipper Ice Cream. Every step tells a story as you explore Helena’s historic Last Chance Gulch and the buildings that dominate the skyline today. Saturdays & Sundays at 1 p.m.
- 4. Pedaling through the Past: Tours also include a history guide on the Bert & Ernie’s Pedal Pub twice a week. Wednesdays & Fridays at 10 a.m. https://www.bertanderniespedalpub.com
Ticketing, schedule and more information is available online at https://www.mthistory.org/tours.
Tour sponsors include: Visit Helena, The Base Camp, Blackfoot River Brewing, and The Windbag Saloon.
The Foundation for Montana History is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All ticket proceeds support historic preservation grants across the state.