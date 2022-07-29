Historic sign, other relics emerge from demolition of Helena apartment building

For some people, the demolition site of the old Memorial Park Apartments on Lyndale Avenue may just be a heap of rubble.

To AshLy Tubbs, it’s a treasure trove that keeps on giving.

Several artifacts have been uncovered at the site now being cleared for a hotel to be known as The Bell, Helena's Boutique Hotel, including a neon sign for the Bristol Hotel which was several blocks away.

Tubbs said Buck Rea, who owns the property and is leasing the land for the project, told Tubbs and her business partner Karli Mosey that he thought he had seen a sign in the attic. They searched for one but could not find it.

But the demolition team from Environmental Contractors came across it Monday as they were picking apart the building.

Tubbs said the Bristol Hotel sign is in relatively good shape.

“It was so well buried and was in its own little tomb,” she said.

She describes the sign as 2 feet tall and 4 feet long. The word “hotel” is in neon and the word “Bristol” is painted on.

Plans are to preserve the sign, with a few new touches, and give it new life in The Bell. She said the Montana Historic Preservation office offered ideas as to who can help renovate the sign.

News of the find has been posted on the "Helena As She Was" Facebook page and has received hundreds of likes and dozens of comments.

“It’s very cool to see the community share their experiences,” Tubbs said.

According to the "Helena As She Was" Facebook posting, the Bristol Hotel and Penn Block, designed by noted architect John C. Paulsen, dated from about 1887, and were located on the southeast corner of South Main and State streets. The buildings were demolished in 1971, during urban renewal efforts.

Willard "Bill" Bompart, owner of the Bell Motel (later Memorial Park Apartments), bought the Bristol Hotel in 1956. It seems plausible that the sign was removed from the Bristol in 1957, and stored at the motel, the Facebook posting states.

Many comments on the posting bemoan urban renewal and what it did to Helena.

Tubbs said lots of people have expressed interest in buying the sign. She said one person, who she believed had a family connection to it, offered $5,000.

Plans are to update the sign with “Hotel” in neon and the word “Bell” painted on. But she was not sure if the old sign would have some kind of preservation restrictions.

“Our intention is to keep it as original as possible,” she said.

But the find does not end with the Bristol Hotel sign. Other goodies were found on the property, including a 3-foot by 2-foot metal Bell Hotel sign, and another sign that says “Coffee and Office,” Tubbs said.

And she said more generic metal signs have been found as well.

She credits the demolition crew and site supervisor Tim Davis for being so vigilant.

“We are unearthing all sorts of things,” Tubbs said. “Our crew knew from day one we wanted to save anything they could salvage.”

She said the final teardown of the site will be Friday. Trees will be removed and the property will be scraped and graded.